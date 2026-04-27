Co-owned property split? Experts explain why it's easier said than done

Co-owning property in India offers legal flexibility on paper, but in practice it often creates friction.

The law allows individual co-owners to act independently in limited ways, yet most meaningful decisions still hinge on collective consent.

The gap between legal rights and practical outcomes is where disputes, delays, and financial inefficiencies emerge.

Selling a share

Under Indian property law, a co-owner is entitled to transfer or sell their undivided share without seeking consent from other co-owners. However, what gets transferred is not a defined portion of the property, but a fractional interest in the whole.

“A co-owner can transfer his or her undivided share, and the buyer simply steps into the seller’s legal position,” said Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates. “But the property remains jointly owned, and that creates complications around usage, liabilities, and future transactions.”

Kunal Sharma, managing partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, underlined that such transfers do not grant exclusive possession. “The incoming purchaser cannot claim any specific portion of the property. This lack of clarity often makes such deals commercially unattractive,” he said. Ashna Contractor, partner at Vesta Legal, said that these transactions frequently lead to disputes. “The buyer acquires only an undivided interest and cannot exclude other co-owners. This often results in litigation or a deadlock situation,” she said. There are also institutional hurdles. Banks are typically reluctant to finance such purchases, and refinancing or redevelopment becomes difficult without consensus. As Patel added, “The transfer may be legally valid, but it often creates more problems than it solves unless the property is partitioned.”

Equal rights over usage and limits on exclusion In a co-owned property, each owner has equal rights to possess and enjoy the entire asset, regardless of their share. This principle applies unless a formal partition or agreement specifies otherwise. “Each co-owner is entitled to joint possession and cannot be lawfully excluded,” said Sharma. “Any attempt to restrict access violates the core principle of co-ownership.” Contractor echoed this, stating that denying access could amount to legal wrongdoing. “One co-owner cannot lock out or evict another. Such actions can lead to civil proceedings, including claims of trespass,” she said.

However, practical realities often differ. Where one co-owner occupies or controls the property, enforcement of these rights may require court intervention. Patel pointed out that “the distinction between legal entitlement and the ability to exercise it becomes critical in disputes.” When disputes arise: Partition, sale, or compensation When disagreements escalate, the law provides structured remedies. The most common is a partition suit under the Partition Act, 1893. “A court may order physical division of the property or allocate shares where feasible,” said Sharma. “But where division is impractical, such as in the case of an apartment, the court may direct a sale and distribute proceeds.”

This forced sale route is increasingly preferred by courts as it offers a clean exit. Divya Alexander, advocate at D. M. Harish & Co., noted that courts may opt for sale “if partition is not reasonably or conveniently possible, and a sale would be more beneficial for all co-owners.” “Such claims require clear evidence of wrongful exclusion or disproportionate benefit,” said Sharma. “Courts may award compensation where justified.” Another remedy is compensation for unequal use. If one co-owner has exclusively occupied the property or earned rental income without sharing it, others can claim mesne profits (compensation for wrongful or exclusive use of property).

Where consent becomes mandatory While individual autonomy exists in limited areas, several key decisions cannot be taken unilaterally. These include leasing the entire property, mortgaging it, or undertaking redevelopment. “Any act that creates third-party rights or alters the property fundamentally requires consent from all co-owners,” said Patel. “Without it, such actions can be challenged or even declared invalid.” Sharma reinforced that lenders and courts consistently require all co-owners to sign off on mortgages or leases. “Unilateral actions in these areas are legally fragile and often unenforceable,” he said. Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, highlighted that even where prior consent is not required, practical constraints may arise later. “In certain housing structures, such as co-operative societies, procedural approvals from primary members or associations may still be needed post-transaction,” he explained.