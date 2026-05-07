Corporate fixed deposits: Use laddering strategy to tackle rate uncertainty

Investors go for corporate FDs because they offer higher interest rates than bank FDs. “Corporate FDs are currently offering a significant yield advantage over bank FDs,” says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Amid divergent rate movements by players, investors need to decide how much credit risk to take, and whether to lock in for the short or long term.

“Divergent deposit-rate movements are therefore largely driven by each institution’s business outlook, credit demand, funding needs, and margin calculations,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Recently, Bajaj Finance raised corporate fixed deposit (FD) rates by up to 45 basis points. Shriram Finance, on the other hand, reduced its deposit rates by 15 to 35 basis points.

If a non-banking financial company (NBFC) fails, the investor becomes an unsecured creditor with limited recourse. “The legal and recovery process after an NBFC failure can be long, uncertain, and emotionally draining,” says Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money.

Agarwal points out that corporate FDs do not enjoy the ₹5 lakh statutory insurance cover that the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) provides to bank deposits. “The absence of statutory insurance means that the investor’s entire capital is at risk,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Corporate FDs carry risks that investors must assess carefully. The first is credit risk. The company may default on interest and principal payments if its financial health declines.

Investors cannot afford default or delayed repayment if they are investing for important goals. “For such goals, use AAA- or AA+-rated FDs. AA-rated FDs may be considered where the investor has surplus money and no short-term goal attached to it,” says Arvind Rao, founder, Arvind Rao and Associates, a personal finance advisory firm.

Ratings indicate the issuer’s repayment capacity. “Investors should ideally invest in AAA-rated companies because higher ratings imply higher income certainty and capital protection,” says Agarwal. A higher interest rate on a lower-rated FD is compensation for taking on more credit risk.

Investors also face concentration risk if they place a large portion of their savings with a single issuer.

Investors can mitigate credit risk by diversifying across issuers within the investment-grade band of AA and above. “Not more than 35–40 per cent of the allocation should be locked in with any one issuer,” says Rao.

“Try to earn higher returns by staying invested for longer rather than going lower on the rating scale,” says Kuppa.

Lower-rated FDs often come with liquidity concerns, longer lock-ins, and higher penalties for premature withdrawal.

Avoid going below an AA rating. “The extra 100–200 basis points you might earn on moving from AA to BBB is not worth the risk of losing a meaningful portion of your principal,” says Kuppa.

He adds that investors should allocate around 70–75 per cent of their funds to AAA-rated FDs and the balance to AA-rated FDs to earn slightly higher returns. Diversification can prevent one company’s downgrade from destabilising the investor’s entire portfolio.

Check ratings once every quarter after investing and again at the time of renewal.

Track rating downgrades. “A downgrade from AAA to AA+ or from AA+ to AA does not warrant an exit,” says Rao. Investors should instead review the reasons for the downgrade and understand how the issuer’s outlook has changed.