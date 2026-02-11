Correction in IT funds: Avoid hasty exit or aggressive buying on dips

Next, Anthropic announced new AI plug-ins, or workplace automation tools, for its Claude Co-work agent. It claimed that these tools can carry out end-to-end tasks in areas such as legal work, sales and marketing, data analysis, and so on. Investors interpreted this as a direct threat to IT services firms’ labour-intensive model. “With AI now able to perform tasks such as contract analysis and legal document processing, there is concern that IT service providers’ revenues could be affected,” says Gautam Kalia, head–investment solutions and distribution, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Will tech spends move away?
A key reason for muted IT services growth is that the spending pool is shifting towards hardware and GenAI adoption on cloud or GenAI platforms. Experts say that when a new technology emerges, some depletion of the existing revenue pool typically occurs. Traditional service offerings tend to face disruption before newer revenue streams scale up meaningfully. “This transition phase is impacting visibility on growth and margins in the short term,” says Manuj Jain, co-founder, Valuemetrics, which provides valuation insights to help market intermediaries carry out dynamic asset allocation.