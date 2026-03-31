Correction in silver funds: Enter gradually with minimum five-year horizon

After a stellar bull run that delivered a return of 121.6 per cent over the past year, silver funds appear to be losing momentum. They have corrected 14.1 per cent over the past month. Experts say investors need to reset their return expectations after such a sharp run-up. Silver is now likely to consolidate and deliver normalised returns over the next six to 12 months.

The recent correction reflects the unwinding of momentum after a crowded rally in 2025. “Momentum-driven capital exited quickly after the macro picture turned hostile,” says Rahul Bhutoria, director and co-founder, Valtrust. Deveya Gaglani, senior research analyst — commodities, Axis Securities, adds that investors booked profits after silver touched $120 per troy ounce in the international market.

Rising crude and natural gas prices could slow global growth, which could weaken industrial demand for silver. “Short-term demand recalibration from industrial segments such as solar and electronics contributed to the correction,” says Prasanna Pathak, managing partner, The Wealth Company.

Safe-haven flows have strengthened the US dollar. Since silver is priced in dollar terms in the international market, a stronger dollar tends to weigh on it. Bond yields have also risen, making debt products more attractive.

Another major trigger was the outbreak of the Iran war. As oil prices spiked above $100 a barrel, they fuelled inflation concerns. “From expecting rate cuts, the market shifted to expecting a possible rate hike,” says Gaglani.

Experts say the structural case for silver remains intact over the medium term. The shift towards climate-friendly technologies, which require silver, will continue to support demand. “Demand from greentech, renewables, electric vehicles (EVs), and electronics continues to grow,” says Vikram Dhawan, head — commodities and fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund. Demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres and semiconductor manufacturing is also expected to grow.

Globally, exchanges undertook margin hikes as prices fell. Margin calls and forced liquidation amplified the fall in silver. “Silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) sell-off and a liquidity shift towards the energy segment weighed on its price,” says Manav Modi, commodities analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

At the same time, it is unlikely to sustain the pace of the recent rally. “Gains are likely to be more measured and sustainable rather than exponential,” says Dhawan.

Experts say silver is now fairly valued. “It has already retraced nearly 50 per cent from its peak of $120 and is hence unlikely to see a further major correction,” says Gaglani.

While emerging technologies will continue to support demand, supply remains constrained. “Silver is entering its sixth consecutive year of deficit in physical supply,” says Bhutoria. Mine supply cannot respond quickly because most silver is produced as a by-product of other metals.

The next six to 12 months are likely to see volatility and phases of consolidation. “Silver may consolidate in the $60–80 range over the next two quarters,” says Bhutoria. He adds that a sustained correction below $55 is likely only if the conflict continues for a long time and causes prolonged economic disruption.

Pre-requisites for another run-up

Experts say a sustained move above $100 is likely to take time. “An upward re-rating is possible in the second half if the dollar and interest rates turn supportive,” says Bhutoria.