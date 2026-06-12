Could your income tax return face complete scrutiny under CBDT's new rules?

The CBDT's focus is on cases where the same tax dispute recurs across assessment years. “Recurring additions” refer to situations where the tax department made an addition to a taxpayer's income in an earlier year, but the taxpayer continues to adopt the same tax position in subsequent years.

However, not all such cases will be selected for complete scrutiny. The addition made in the earlier assessment year must exceed ₹50 lakh in specified metro charges: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. The limit is ₹20 lakh in non-metro charges. “In addition, the issue must have attained finality in favour of the tax department. This would include cases where the taxpayer did not contest the addition in appeal, or where appellate authorities upheld the department's view and no further appeal was filed,” says Vinay Deshmane, partner-corporate tax, tax & regulatory advisory, BDO India.