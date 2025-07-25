SBI Card to discontinue Rs 1 cr air insurance on these cards: Check list

SBI Card will on August 11 discontinue complimentary air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 1 crore for a wide range of co-branded credit cards.

Earlier this month, the company withdrew air accident insurance benefits on SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card PRIME and other cards.

Who is impacted?

The new announcement will impact variants of ELITE and PRIME cards, which are offered in partnership with public and private sector banks. These complimentary covers were one of the major perks associated with premium card offerings.

List of SBI cards losing Rs 1 crore insurance benefit:

UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE

Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE

PSB SBI Card ELITE

Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) SBI Card ELITE

KVB SBI Signature Card

List of SBI cards losing Rs 50 lakh insurance benefit:

UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME

Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME

PSB SBI Card PRIME

KVB SBI Card PRIME

KVB SBI Platinum Credit Card

South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME

South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME

Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME

Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME

UBI SBI Platinum Credit Card

OBC SBI Visa Platinum Card

Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card

Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card

What has changed already