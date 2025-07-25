SBI Card misses quarterly profit estimates as write-offs surge 32%

India's SBI Cards and Payment Services reported first-quarter profit below expectations on Friday, weighed by a surge in the credit card service provider's write-offs.

The country's lenders are grappling with rising bad loans, particularly in sectors such as microfinance, credit cards and personal loans. Analysts have attributed this to over-leveraging and an increase in loans outstanding per borrower.

SBI Card, majority owned by the country's largest lender, State Bank of India - reported a 6.5per cent fall in profit after tax to 5.56 billion rupees ($64.3 million) for the three months ended June. The profit was also lower than analysts' average expectations of 5.86 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.