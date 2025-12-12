Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

Step-by-step guide for homebuyers to lodge complaints under RERA

Real estate
Real estate
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Homebuyers, mostly in North India, often face long delays in possession or issues with construction quality. To address it, the government introduced The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, or RERA. It is designed to protect buyers’ interests and provide a structured mechanism for lodging complaints against developers. 
 

RERA and its purpose 

RERA mandates that all residential and commercial projects with a minimum area requirement be registered with the regulatory authority in the respective state. It ensures transparency in project details, including timelines, approvals, and builder obligations.
 
The Act allows buyers to seek redressal for:
  • Delayed possession beyond the agreed date
  • Deficient construction quality
  • Non-disclosure of project-related approvals or liabilities

Steps to file a complaint

Filing a RERA complaint is straightforward. Buyers can follow these steps:
 
Here’s a detailed breakdown:
 
Find Your State’s RERA Portal: Go to the official RERA website for the state where the property is located (for example, up-rera.in for Uttar Pradesh, maharera.maharashtra.gov.in for Maharashtra).
 
Register/Sign Up: Click on Register or File Complaint and sign up as a Complainant, providing accurate details such as name, email, and mobile number.
 
Log In: Use your new credentials to log into the portal.
 
Complete Profile: Fill out the My Profile section with all personal details.
 
Lodge Complaint: Navigate to the complaint section and select the type of complaint (for registered or unregistered projects).
 
Fill Details: Provide project information (name, RERA number), property details (unit number, area), builder details, amount paid, booking/agreement dates, and clearly state your issue and the relief you seek (refund, possession, etc.).
 
Upload Documents: Attach relevant PDFs such as ID proof, sale agreement, payment receipts, and any correspondence with the builder.
 
Pay Fee: Pay the online fee (Rs 1,000 for the authority, Rs 5,000 for the Adjudicating Officer) via UPI, net banking, or other accepted methods.
 
Submit: Review and submit the form carefully.
 
Track: Note the reference number to monitor your complaint’s status on the portal.
 

Timeline and resolution

RERA mandates that complaints be adjudicated within a reasonable timeframe, typically a few months, depending on the complexity of the case.
 
Buyers may receive orders for:
  • Compensation for delay
  • Refund of payments with interest
  • Rectification of construction defects 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹10-15 Lakh covers surge, 6 in 10 health policies come from smaller cities

Unable to report foreign assets in revising tax returns? Here is what to do

Your NPS can now invest in gold, silver, REITs, IPOs: Here's why it matters

Is your MF portfolio drifting? How to review it for stronger 2026 returns

Senior citizen fixed deposit rates rise to 8.1%: Check banks' offers

Topics :RERARera ActBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story