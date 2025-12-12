Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

Homebuyers, mostly in North India, often face long delays in possession or issues with construction quality. To address it, the government introduced The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, or RERA. It is designed to protect buyers’ interests and provide a structured mechanism for lodging complaints against developers.

RERA and its purpose

RERA mandates that all residential and commercial projects with a minimum area requirement be registered with the regulatory authority in the respective state. It ensures transparency in project details, including timelines, approvals, and builder obligations.

The Act allows buyers to seek redressal for:

Delayed possession beyond the agreed date

Deficient construction quality

Non-disclosure of project-related approvals or liabilities

Steps to file a complaint

Filing a RERA complaint is straightforward. Buyers can follow these steps:

Here’s a detailed breakdown: Find Your State’s RERA Portal: Go to the official RERA website for the state where the property is located (for example, up-rera.in for Uttar Pradesh, maharera.maharashtra.gov.in for Maharashtra). Register/Sign Up: Click on Register or File Complaint and sign up as a Complainant, providing accurate details such as name, email, and mobile number. Log In: Use your new credentials to log into the portal. Complete Profile: Fill out the My Profile section with all personal details. Lodge Complaint: Navigate to the complaint section and select the type of complaint (for registered or unregistered projects).

Fill Details: Provide project information (name, RERA number), property details (unit number, area), builder details, amount paid, booking/agreement dates, and clearly state your issue and the relief you seek (refund, possession, etc.). Upload Documents: Attach relevant PDFs such as ID proof, sale agreement, payment receipts, and any correspondence with the builder. Pay Fee: Pay the online fee (Rs 1,000 for the authority, Rs 5,000 for the Adjudicating Officer) via UPI, net banking, or other accepted methods. Submit: Review and submit the form carefully. Track: Note the reference number to monitor your complaint’s status on the portal.