Digital Form 16: How to download document for filing Income Tax return

Taxpayers can also use a digital version of Form 16. Here’s how you can access, download and use the form to file returns this year.

Form 16 is a certificate issued under Section 203 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. It contains the details of salary paid by the employer and tax deducted at source (TDS) on that salary. According to guidelines from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), it is mandatory for employers to issue this form to employees by June 15 of a financial year.

Once you have your Form 16 :

From your employer: Companies typically share Form 16 through email or internal portals.

According to the CBDT, salaried employees can receive Form 16 through two main channels:

Part B: A consolidated statement showing salary breakdown, exemptions claimed, deductions under Chapter VI-A, and the net taxable income.

Part A: Contains employer and employee details, period of employment, and TDS information.

Compare the details with your Form 26AS and AIS (Annual Information Statement) to ensure consistency.

Use the figures in Part B to fill in the salary and deduction fields in your ITR form.

If you’re using the Income Tax e-filing portal utility, you can either manually input data or use pre-filled data (cross-checking with Form 16).

CBDT advises taxpayers to match TDS amounts and PAN details before submission to avoid notices or processing delays.