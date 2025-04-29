Discounts and deals for Akshaya Tritiya: Gold, homes, scooters, travel

Akshaya Tritiya , the annual festival considered auspicious for prosperity and investments, is a chance for various companies to roll out offers. Some are giving cash backs on home purchases, free gold on discounted electric scooters, and exclusive shopping deals. Here is more about such offers.

Jio Gold offers up to 2 per cent Free Digital Gold

Jio Financial Services has launched the first edition of Jio Gold 24K Days, offering customers up to 2 per cent additional digital gold on purchases made via the JioFinance or MyJio apps, starting from as low as Rs 10, from April 29 to May 5, 2025.

1 per cent free gold on purchases between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,999 using code JIOGOLD1

2 per cent free gold on purchases above Rs 10,000 with code JIOGOLDAT100

Valid for up to 10 transactions per user during the offer period

Maximum benefit capped at Rs 21,000 worth of free gold

Real estate developers offer gold, discounts

Real estate companies in Mumbai are giving gold and cash backs on property purchases to mark Akshaya Tritiya.

At Siddha Sky, Sion NX, buyers can celebrate with the Akshaya Tritiya 24 AdvantEdge Campaign, offering:

Also Read

24 grams of gold

Rs 2.40 lakh cash back

2 BHK homes starting at Rs 1.92 crore,

3 BHK homes from Rs 2.65 crore.

ALSO READ | Light-weight jewellery to drive gold demand this Akshaya Tritiya: Experts “We’re offering not just a premium lifestyle at Sion NX, but also exclusive festive benefits — 24 grams of gold and Rs 2.40 lakh cashback — as a token of celebration,” said Samyak Jain, director, Siddha Group.

Alta Monte at Malad (W) has announced:

100 grams of gold on every booking for

Premium 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences starting at Rs 2.96 crore with 30+ lifestyle amenities.

"Akshaya Tritiya has always symbolised prosperity and new beginnings — values that align perfectly with the aspirations of today’s homebuyers," said Umesh Jandial, chief business officer at Alta Monte.

JP Infra is offering white goods and furniture vouchers for people who buy its houses. “Our endeavor is to ensure that every customer finds not just a home, but an elevated lifestyle experience,” said Deepak Nair, head of marketing, JP Infra.

Ola Electric gives scooter discounts

Ola Electric has announced a “ 72-Hour Electric Rush ” offer for its scooters till April 30. The offer has:

Discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on the Gen 2 and Gen 3 electric scooters

Free extended warranty on all models

Same-day scooter delivery in select states

Customers can buy Gen 2 S1 X scooter at prices starting Rs 67,499, while Gen 3 scooters like S1 Pro+ start at Rs 1,88,200.

Ola Electric said in a statement: “Customers can enjoy discounts, free extended warranties, and the excitement of riding home on a fully registered scooter within hours, making Akshaya Tritiya celebrations even more special”.

Shopping, travel, jewellery deals

BOBCARD Limited is offering a wide range of festive discounts across top brands: