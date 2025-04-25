Friday, April 25, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Akshaya Tritiya 2025: PhonePe & Paytm roll out gold deals & rewards

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: PhonePe & Paytm roll out gold deals & rewards

PhonePe and Paytm are celebrating Akshaya Tritiya 2025 with special digital gold offers. From cashback and discounts on PhonePe to Paytm's 'Golden Rush' rewards, users can invest in gold with ease.

Gold

Gold(Photo: Reuters)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Akshaya Tritiya drawing close, digital payment platforms PhonePe and Paytm are rolling out special offers to promote digital gold investments. These initiatives aim to combine traditional gold purchasing customs with modern digital convenience. The spring festival will be celebrated on April 30.
 
PhonePe’s cashback and discounts
 
PhonePe is offering a 1 per cent cashback (up to Rs 2,000) on a single purchase of Rs 2,000 or more in 24K, 99.99per cent pure digital gold. This offer is valid only on April 30, for one-time transactions and excludes SIP-based purchases. Additionally, customers redeeming their digital gold at CaratLane stores or website can avail discounts:
 

Also Read

PhonePe

PhonePe's Pincode app starts 24x7 medicine delivery in three cities

PhonePe

PhonePe launches UPI Circle, payment feature that helps the 'unbanked'

UPI

UPI down again: Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe hit amid widespread disruption

PhonePe

PhonePe's Guardrails: Advanced risk detection features

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to snap ties with third-party platforms

 
  • 2per cent off on gold coins
  • 3per cent off on unstudded jewellery 
  • 5per cent off on studded jewellery
 
PhonePe sources its gold from trusted brands like MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and CaratLane, ensuring purity and secure storage. Investments can also be made through SIPs, starting from just Rs 5. 
 
 
Paytm's 'Golden Rush' campaign
 
Paytm has launched the ‘Golden Rush’ campaign to encourage digital gold savings. Users investing Rs 500 or more in Paytm Gold will earn 5 per cent of the transaction value as reward points, placing them on a leaderboard.
 
Paytm Gold is sourced from MMTC-PAMP and stored in fully insured vaults. With Daily Gold SIPs starting from Rs 9, users can gradually build long-term savings in gold with real-time pricing and flexible investment options. 
 
 
How to Invest in digital gold
 
 
On PhonePe:
 
 
  • Open the PhonePe app and navigate to the Gold section. 
  • Choose your gold provider (MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, CaratLane). 
  • Purchase gold worth Rs 2,000 or more in a one-time transaction on April 30, 2025. 
  • Pay via UPI, cards, wallet, or gift card.
  • Receive 1 per cent cashback (up to  Rs 2,000).
 
On Paytm:
  • Open the Paytm app. 
  • search for ‘Paytm Gold’ or ‘Daily Gold SIP’. 
  • Choose your investment amount (minimum  Rs 9). 
  • Select a one-time or SIP-based plan (daily/weekly/monthly). 
  • Make payment via UPI, net banking, or debit card. 
 
These offers provide an opportunity for users to invest in gold digitally, combining the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya with the convenience of modern technology.  
 

More From This Section

Gift City, Category-III AIFs, Family Investment Funds, FIF, IFSCA, AIF regulations, NRI family offices, Ajay Vora, Punit Shah, tax regime Gift City, inbound FIF, Specified Fund regime, overseas investments, Indian family offices, US dollar investment

1% TCS on luxury goods: FAQs, items covered under it & what experts say

Fixed Deposit, FD

Shriram Finance cuts FD rates after RBI move; experts urge early lock-in

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings

EPFO eases PF transfer on job change, drops employer approval need

mumbai real estate

MHADA lowers rates for extra area, allots permanent homes to tenants

Canara Bank Securities ltd

Canara Bank cuts lending rates, making loans cheaper for customers

Topics : PhonePe Paytm Gold Paytm Digital gold Paytm digital gold BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon