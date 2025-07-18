Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Dissatisfied with your bank's FASTag service? Here's how to move to new one

Dissatisfied with your bank's FASTag service? Here's how to move to new one

You have to submit KYC documents and close an account before opening a new one

Fastag
Fastag(Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
FASTag has become the default way to pay highway toll since its launch in December 2019, with the government charging double the fees for cash payment.
 
The digital system is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and uses Radio Frequency Identification technology to automatically deduct toll at plazas from linked bank accounts. But what if you’re dissatisfied with your bank’s FASTag service? Many users seek to switch to issuers offering better customer support, faster grievance redressal or cashback schemes.
 
The process isn’t a direct transfer but involves closing your old FASTag and applying for a new one. Here’s how.
 
Step 1: Close your existing FASTag
 
-Log in to your current FASTag account (via bank app or portal) and raise a deactivation or closure request.
 
-Ensure your account is fully funded, no “low balance” or “hot listed” status, as NPCI rules may reject the transfer otherwise.
 
-Once the account is closed, you may withdraw the remaining balance or have it refunded to your linked bank account.
 

Documents required for a new FASTag

 
When applying for a FASTag with a new bank, keep these documents handy:
 
-Registration certificate (RC) of your vehicle
 
-Know your customer (KYC) documents:
 
-Aadhaar card or Passport (as ID proof)
 
-PAN card (if applicable)
 
-Address proof (utility bill, Aadhaar, etc.)
 
-A passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner
 
-A cancelled cheque (for linking to your account, if required)
 
These are standard across most issuers but check with your chosen bank for any additional requirements.
 
Step 2: Apply for a FASTag with the new bank
 
-Visit the new issuer’s website, mobile app or branch.
 
-Submit your vehicle registration number (VRN) and the above documents.
 
-Pay the security deposit plus initial recharge, and confirm delivery details.
 
Your new FASTag is typically delivered within 3–7 working days; some banks activate it within a few hours of document verification.
 

What NPCI says on FASTag activation

According to NPCI’s FAQ, “If you have an existing FASTag … and wish to take FASTag from any other bank, you will have to close your existing FASTag before availing another …” Once the new tag is registered under the NPCI’s NETC system, the previous tag will be deactivated within about 15 days.
 

Key points to remember

You cannot hold two active FASTags for the same vehicle; any additional FASTag will be automatically disabled.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

