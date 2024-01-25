Donate for a good cause, get tax benefit: Here is how to do that

Donation made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust will get a tax benefit after the government recognised the organisation as eligible for Section 80G(2)(b) purposes. The Income Tax Act of 1961, under Section 80G, offers tax deductions for donations to eligible charitable institutions. "Section 80G, 80 GGA, 80 GGB, and 80 GGC are some specific provisions in the Income Tax Act dealing with deductions related to donations. The assessee can claim deductions under the Income Tax Act from 50 per cent to 100 per cent of the donation or grant amount, depending on the done," says Rudra Srivastava, partner, Singhania & Partners LLP.



Section 80 G Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Section allows a tax deduction for contributions to recognised charitable and relief organisations. One can claim a deduction out of his or her gross total income (GTI) for the monetary donations made by such a person. For donations in a Financial Year, deduction can be availed of by any individual or assessee.





ALSO READ: Ram temple gets over 250,000 devotees, Rs 3.17 cr in donation in 1 day Donations to some specified funds are eligible for a 100 per cent or 50 per cent deduction without any limit on the qualifying amount. However, donation to certain charitable organisations is allowed a deduction of 50 per cent of the amount donated or 10 per cent of the adjusted total income, whichever is lower.



"Donations in kind, such as food, clothes, medicines, etc., do not qualify for the deduction. The donors should ensure to obtain a certificate of donation in Form 10BE from the donee to claim a deduction of donation in their tax returns," says Suresh Surana, founder of RSM India.

Donations in cash can only be up to Rs 2,000.

80 G(2)(b)

Donations to Shri Ram Trust qualify for tax benefits under Section 80G(2)(b) starting in Financial Year 2020–21. "Donations specifically aimed at temple renovation or repair qualify for a 50 percent deduction under this section. However, note that deductions exceeding 10 per cent of your adjusted gross total income limit will not be allowed. Also, donations for any other purpose other than temple repair and renovation will not be allowed," says Avinash Polepally, senior director at ClearTax.



Cash donations exceeding Rs 2,000 and donations in kind are ineligible for deduction. Donations made through approved online platforms or cheques are acceptable. "You can claim the deduction for any donations made during the financial year, regardless of the Pran Pratishtha (Ram Mandir inauguration) date. You should also download and retain the donation receipt as proof for claiming the deduction in your income tax returns (ITR)," says Polepally.

Keep the donation receipt as proof for claiming tax deductions.

Section 80 GGA

This section offers deductions for certain donations for scientific research or rural development.





ALSO READ: Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh The eligibility limit under Secion 80 GGA is 100 per cent of the donation made. Deductions are available only when donations are made in cash (up to Rs 2,000), cheque, demand draft, and electronic bank transfers. Further, no deduction shall be allowed in respect of an assessee whose GTI includes income under the head “profits and gains from business and profession”.



"In the event the expenditure is made for carrying out rural development programmes, the donor must ensure that it has furnished a certificate from the donee to the effect that it is an approved rural development programme, and such a programme involves work, inter alia, by way of construction of buildings, dispensaries, schools, laying of roads, or construction or boring of wells, or installation of plant and machinery," says Dutta.

No specific limit is mentioned for this deduction. Varma says, "Contributions in cash exceeding Rs 10,000 are not eligible for deduction. One must ensure that the recipient is engaged in approved scientific research or rural development activities."



Sections 80 GGB and GGC

Section 80GGB allows 100 per cent deductions (without any upper limit) to any Indian company (registered under the Companies Act, 2013) for donations or contributions made to a political party or an electoral trust registered in India. The political party that is receiving the donation must be registered under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act, 1951. Alay Razvi, partner at Accord Juris LLP. "No cash payments are allowed under this section."

Section 80 GGC allows individuals to claim tax deductions for contributions to political parties. "It's important to note that contributions made in cash, as well as contributions by a local authority and a juridical person, do not qualify for tax deductions under Section 80GGC," says Nikhil Varma, managing partner, MVAC Advocates & Consultants.



Razvi, says, "The contributions must be made through banking channels only, i.e., cheque, demand draft, NEFT/RTGS." No contributions are eligible under this section if the funding is from outside India.

"It is essential to confirm the political party's registration status and adhere to the specified rules," says Varma.





ALSO READ: Income tax filers more than double to 77.8 million in 10 years: Govt data The contributor must ensure that the political party is registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Tax deduction eligibility limit for contributions under S 80GGC is 100 per cent.

"The contributors may also insist on having recorded on the face of the receipt obtained from the political party that such contributions are eligible for deduction under S 80GGB and S 80GGC," says Dutta.