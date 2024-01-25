Safe, sound, effective: What to look for when you buy a room heater

Six people died in their sleep in two different places in Delhi after inhaling fumes from coal braziers they had lit up for warmth in the January cold. Fuel-based heaters are unsafe but it is the best the poor can afford.

Electric heaters do not emit carbon monoxide but should be used responsibly still, says Dr Seema Dhir, senior consultant in internal medicine at Artemis Hospitals in Gurugram. "Ensure proper ventilation, limit usage time, stay hydrated, maintain a comfortable room temperature, and adhere to safety precautions," she says.

Convectors and room heaters are selling well as North India battles a cold wave. “Amazon India has seen 0.5 times strong growth (in room heater sales) across the country and double digit growth across central and eastern parts of the country,” says a spokesperson for the ecommerce company.







ALSO READ: Over 800 annual cold-related deaths in North India since 2013: Mospi Some top selling oil-filled radiators (OFR) are Bajaj (09 Fin OFR at Rs 7,999, 11 Fin at Rs 8,449 and 13 Fin at Rs 9,449), Morphy Richards (09 Fin at Rs 6,999, 11 Fin at Rs 8,999 and 13 Fin at Rs 9,999) and Havells (09 Fin at Rs 8,100, 11 Fin at Rs 9,100 and 13 Fin at Rs 10,100). In the small heater range, top sellers are Orpat (Rs 1,049), Solimo (Rs 1,109), Bajaj Blow Hot (Rs 1699) and Orient Areva at (Rs 1,449), said the spokesperson.



There are a variety of heaters priced at Rs 1,000-1,500 to Rs 10,000-20,000. Quartz heaters and OFR are popular for they are considered to be healthier and maintain temperature for longer. Convection or fan-enabled heaters are compact and effective in mid-sized or large rooms. Infrared or radiant heaters that have warmth-emitting tubes are apt for small spaces.

“The most popular option nowadays is the oil heater where the heating element is dipped in oil, which in turn makes the surrounding air warm and comfortable during winters. Radiators that work on the principle of oil heating are the most sought after as they do not reduce the moisture content in room. They are a little expensive, starting at Rs 10,000-15,000/20,000 depending upon the number of fins that you buy,” says Aman Soni, an architect in Noida.



“Typically, if you are not looking for spot heating, you would go for an OFR. From a cost effectiveness perspective, the best is the fan heater, which is low on power consumption, costs less and is also very safe as it is well covered,” he says.

Typically, a 11-fin model is suitable for a 250 sq ft room and a 13-fin one for 250-300 sq ft. A large, powerful heater will require more wattage. For a 200 sq ft space, a 2,000-watt heater should work.





ALSO READ: Fewer western disturbances causing foggy and cold winter, says IMD A heater should have at least three temperature settings and a safety grill. With power cut or timer feature, you can fall asleep without turning the heater off and save electricity. Portability and the length of the power cord are important factors when you buy a heater. Most room heaters are silent but check the noise level.



Open doors and windows for short spells when the heater is on to ensure the room is ventilated and your skin doesn’t dry up. Electric heaters are safe but using them for hours can lead to dehydration.

Dr Dhir shares that electric heaters can cause body moisture loss and people have to drink water throughout the day to stay dehydrated. Drink at least eight glasses of water in a day. Consider using a humidifier to add moisture to the air and moisturise your skin regularly. Limit the usage of the electric heater to specific periods, allowing breaks to rehydrate and maintain a comfortable room temperature without excessive heat. By incorporating these practices, individuals can enjoy the warmth of an electric heater while safeguarding against the potential effects of dehydration on their health and well-being.



Maintain a comfortable room temperature ((20-22 degrees Celsius) rather than excessive warmth. Layer clothing to stay warm and use blankets or thermal insulation to retain heat.







Type of heater Brands Price range in Rs Oil-filled radiator Havells OFR 11 Wave Fins with Fan Beige 2900 Watt, Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt, USHA OFR 2000 Watt with over-heating protection 15,395; 11,799; 8,999 Quartz V-Guard R T 1000 Quartz Room Heater, USHA CH 3408 Carbon Room Heater 500 and 6,440 Carbon fibre Bajaj Majesty CHX Duo 1000 Watts (Ivory), Singer Maxi warm DX Carbon Heater 1,029 and 7,000 PTC Morphy Richards Aristo, ORPAT OPH-1430 7,699 and 3,999 Fan heater Bajaj Majesty, Orpat 3,229 and 1,204 Convector Venus HC2000, Sunflame 3,100 and 1,988



