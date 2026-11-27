An account with no fresh contributions does not automatically stop earning interest after three years. The rules depend on the member's age and circumstances.

An Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account does not automatically become inoperative if no contributions have been credited for three years. For employees who leave a job before turning 55, their accumulated provident fund savings can continue to earn interest until they turn 58, subject to the applicable rules.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently urged subscribers to check whether their accounts have become inoperative and understand the rules governing interest accrual, withdrawals and transfers. Its communication on November 24 also directed members to an explanatory video on the subject.

The clarification is important for employees who switch jobs, take a career break or leave the workforce, as they may mistakenly believe their old PF account has stopped earning interest after three years. When does an EPF account become inoperative? Under the EPF rules, an account is classified as inoperative in specific circumstances, rather than simply because contributions have stopped for three years. These include: Retirement after 55: If a member retires after attaining 55 years and does not claim the balance within 36 months, the account can become inoperative. Permanent migration abroad: An account can become inoperative if the member permanently settles abroad and does not claim the money within the prescribed period.

Death of a member: If nominees or legal heirs do not claim the accumulated amount within 36 months. Failed payment: If a settlement amount is returned because of incorrect or outdated bank details and remains unclaimed for 36 months. The rules governing inoperative accounts are laid down under the EPF Scheme. The EPFO has clarified that interest on an operative account can continue until the member turns 58, subject to applicable provisions. Does an inoperative account mean your money is lost? No. An inoperative account does not mean the accumulated PF money is forfeited. The balance remains claimable after the member completes the required verification and submits the appropriate application. However, interest is not credited once an account becomes inoperative.

Members should therefore avoid leaving their PF savings unattended, particularly if they have changed jobs and have not transferred their accumulated balance. How to withdraw or transfer your PF balance Members can access their EPF savings through the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal. Before filing a claim, they should check whether their Aadhaar, bank account details and other KYC information are updated and verified. The process involves the following steps: Withdraw the balance: Submit Form 19 online through the EPFO portal for final settlement, subject to eligibility. Transfer the balance: If you have joined another EPF-covered employer, submit Form 13 to transfer the accumulated savings to the new PF account instead of withdrawing them.