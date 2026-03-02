EPF interest rate retained at 8.25 per cent for FY26: What it means

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has retained the interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25 per cent for 2025–26, marking the second consecutive year without a change, offering stability but no additional boost to retirement savings.

The decision was taken by EPFO’s apex decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), at its meeting on Monday, according to PTI.

For over seven crore salaried subscribers, the move signals continuity in returns from one of India’s most important long-term retirement savings instruments.

What has been announced

According to PTI, EPFO has decided to maintain the 8.25 per cent interest rate, the same level announced for 2024–25.

However, the rate will come into effect only after formal approval from the Ministry of Finance. Once ratified, the interest amount will be credited to subscribers’ EPF accounts. Why the rate matters for employees EPF remains a core retirement savings vehicle for salaried workers due to: Government backing Compulsory monthly contributions Tax-efficient long-term compounding A stable interest rate ensures predictability in retirement planning, particularly at a time when market-linked investments such as equities and debt funds remain subject to volatility. For employees contributing regularly, even small differences in interest rates can significantly impact the final retirement corpus over decades due to compounding.

How EPF interest rates have moved The EPF interest rate has seen gradual moderation over the past decade: 2023–24: 8.25 per cent (raised from 8.15 per cent) 2022–23: 8.15 per cent 2021–22: 8.10 per cent — a four-decade low 2020–21: 8.5 per cent 2015–16: 8.8 per cent According to PTI, the 8.10 per cent rate announced for 2021–22 was the lowest since 1977–78, when EPF deposits earned 8 per cent interest. What it means for personal finance planning The unchanged rate indicates EPFO’s attempt to balance member returns with income generated from its investment portfolio, which includes government securities and equities.