Life-cycle funds: Match goals with tenure, pick glide path for your risk

A core advantage is automatic asset-allocation management, which can reduce behavioural errors. “These funds bring discipline and systemisation to the process of reducing equity exposure as the goal approaches,” says Gupta.

The investor need not necessarily redeem his money when the target date arrives. “Auto-merger ensures your money stays invested in a structured manner instead of landing in your bank account, where it may be spent or reinvested poorly,” says Anand K Rathi, co-founder, MIRA Money.

These funds will also offer the benefit of diversification. “Investors will be able to diversify into multiple assets, including equity, debt, gold and silver exchange-traded funds, and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), without having to manage multiple schemes,” says Nitin Agrawal, CEO, Mutual Fund, InCred Money.

Investors who hold separate equity, debt, and commodity funds have to pay tax each time they rebalance their portfolios. “In LC funds, since the rebalancing happens within the fund, investors do not face taxation each time the allocation is adjusted,” says Gupta.

Glide path not customised

One limitation of these schemes is a single glide path for all customers in a fund. “There isn’t much room for customisation for investors with different incomes, risk tolerances, and financial circumstances,” says Rathi. He adds that a poorly designed glide path could also mean investors end up with a lower corpus.

Who should go for them

Investors who do not choose appropriate products based on their time horizon will find these funds useful.