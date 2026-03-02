Acts of war and your policy: What travel insurance refuses to cover in 2026

The escalating Israel–Iran conflict has renewed attention on a

lesser-known reality for travellers — that standard travel insurance offers little-to-no protection against war-related disruptions.

Insurance experts say many travellers misunderstand the scope of coverage, often assuming that protection extends to geopolitical emergencies.

War risks fall outside standard insurance cover

Travel insurance policies are structured around defined contingencies rather than blanket protection.

“Coverage for trip cancellation, interruption or elongation is not

on an ‘all-risks’ basis. War or warlike situations are not specified contingencies under travel insurance,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India.

Insurers also rely on broad wording to limit exposure to large-scale geopolitical risks. “Policies use inclusive language covering declared or undeclared wars, invasions or military hostilities, and anything directly or indirectly linked to such events is typically denied,” said Pradeep Funde, senior vice-president, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, founder and managing director, Square Insurance, said insurers classify war-related situations as catastrophic and unpredictable underwriting risks. Costs travellers may have to bear themselves If conflict escalates suddenly, leading to airspace closures or evacuation situations, insurance protection may not apply. Experts say travellers are unlikely to be reimbursed for: · Flight cancellations or non-refundable bookings ·Extended hotel stays while stranded ·Alternative transport or rerouting expenses ·Emergency evacuation or repatriation · Conflict-related medical treatment “Medical expenses, trip extensions or baggage losses arising due to conflict escalation are generally not covered,” said Meet Kapadia, head of travel insurance, Policybazaar.

Funde added that even government-led evacuations or stranding costs linked to hostilities are typically excluded under Irdai-regulated policies. When insurance claims may still work Coverage may continue only if losses are unrelated to war itself. “If hospitalisation is unrelated to war, such claims remain payable,” Radhakrishnan said. Kumar noted that some policies may honour claims where events are classified as terrorism, strikes or civil unrest rather than war, or where travellers purchased specialised high-risk add-ons. Funde added that unrelated illnesses, such as a sudden medical emergency while stranded, may still qualify, even though war-linked travel disruption costs remain excluded.