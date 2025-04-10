EPFO members can activate UAN using face scan feature on UMANG app

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a service that allows members to generate and activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG mobile application.

The feature promises a contactless, secure, and fully digital experience for EPFO members, eliminating the traditional dependency on employers and reducing data inaccuracies.

Last week, the EPFO also announced two changes: removal of the requirement to upload an image of a cheque leaf or an attested copy of the bank passbook, and the elimination of the need for employer approval to link a bank account with the UAN.

Also Read

Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology service is available to both employees and employers and offers some key advantages:

100 per cent Aadhaar and user validation through Face Authentication.

User data is auto-filled directly from the Aadhaar database.

The user’s mobile number is verified against the one registered with Aadhaar.

UAN activation on the EPFO portal is completed during the generation process.

Employees can generate their UAN independently and download the e-UAN card PDF, eliminating the need for employer involvement.

At the time of joining, employees can simply share the e-UAN card PDF and UAN with the employer for EPFO onboarding.

Instant access to EPFO services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, claim submission, and more is provided.

Here’s how it works:

Download the UMANG App and AadhaarFaceRD App from the Play Store.

Open UMANG App > navigate to ‘UAN Allotment and Activation’ under UAN services.

Enter Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Provide consent and validate using the OTP received.

Use live face capture via the app's camera – the image is verified against the Aadhaar database.

Upon successful authentication, UAN is generated and sent via SMS.

The UAN is auto-activated and the employee can download their e-UAN card from the UMANG App or the Member Portal.