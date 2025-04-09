Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New Aadhaar app to have Face ID, QR code: How will it change identity check

New Aadhaar app to have Face ID, QR code: How will it change identity check

The app is currently available to a closed currently and will be rolled out widely after testing

Ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar to rekindle privacy debate

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is testing a new Aadhaar mobile application that will have features such as Face ID authentication and QR code-based verification.
 
The app eliminates the need for physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies, which are typically needed to verify identity and checking in at hotels and airports. Instead, people can now authenticate their identity digitally using their smartphones. The app leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure security and privacy measures, giving users complete control over their personal information.
  "Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making UPI payment. Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy. Simply scan a QR code or use a requesting application,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, on X Tuesday.
 
 

"Aadhaar Face authentication is becoming the hallmark of the authentication landscape. Aadhaar ecosystem has grown big and UIDAI is prepared for future be it technology adoption or service delivery, said Bhuvnesh Kumar," chief executive officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, which oversees Aadhaar services.
 

Key features of new Aadhaar app

 
Face ID authentication: Users can verify their identity using facial recognition technology, which matches their live image with the biometric data stored during Aadhaar enrollment.
 
QR code scanning: Similar to UPI payment systems, the app allows instant identity verification by scanning QR codes available at authentication points.
 
Privacy-first design: All data sharing is controlled by the user and cannot be altered or misused. This ensures that sensitive information remains secure.
 

Impact

New app is expected to change how Aadhaar is used across various sectors. For instance:
 
Travellers will no longer need to carry physical copies of their Aadhaar cards at airports or train stations.
 
Hotel check-ins will become faster and more secure with digital authentication.
 
Retailers and service providers can verify customer identities instantly without handling physical documents.
 
The app is in beta testing and available to a closed group now before it is launched nationwide. 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

