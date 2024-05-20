UK universities risk closure due to curbs on international students: Report

A UK government-commissioned report has highlighted the potential dangers of further restrictions on international student numbers in Britain. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has raised concerns that such measures could result in university closures and job losses.

Significant drop in postgraduate registrations

The MAC report found a dramatic 63% drop in postgraduate student registrations for the upcoming academic year. This decline follows recent government restrictions on education visas. The committee warns that if further limitations are placed on the so-called graduate route, which allows foreign students to work in Britain for up to two years after graduation, it could lead to job losses and course closures. They even suggest that some institutions could face closure.

Impact on education quality and economy

Britain is home to some of the world's most renowned universities, such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College London. Business leaders argue that these institutions are vital for innovation, creativity, and soft power, as many world leaders have studied at British universities. The government commissioned the review amid concerns that the graduate visa route was being abused, with some politicians claiming that students were using it to seek asylum or overstay their visas. However, the MAC found no evidence of widespread abuse.

Control on migration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has sought to reduce the number of international students, particularly those in postgraduate programmes, in a bid to control migration. This policy has been part of a broader effort to manage legal migration, a significant political issue since the Brexit referendum in 2016. Esther McVey, a minister in Sunak's cabinet, recently accused some universities of "selling immigration to international students rather than education."

However, British business lobby group, the CBI, said British universities were one of the country's biggest export successes, and with the Migration Advisory Committee saying the system was not being abused "it's time to put its future beyond doubt and end this period of damaging speculation."

What is the Graduate Route Visa?

The graduate route visa allows international students to work in the UK for two years after graduating from British universities, including top institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, Sussex, and SOAS. This visa is crucial for students seeking work experience and potential pathways to permanent work visas.

Key statistics

The UK universities have attracted the world’s elite for the best part of a century. Today, the United Kingdom is the second most popular university destination in the world for international students, behind the United States.

Graduate Route visas issued in 2023: 114,000

Dependants: 30,000 visas

Top nationalities: India (42%), Nigeria, China, Pakistan

Most common degree: Taught Master's degree

Non-Russell Group Universities: 66% of visas

New immigration rules for international students in the UK to curb migration

Restrictions on bringing dependents

1. Postgraduate research students:

— International students enrolled in postgraduate research programmes, except for Master of Research (MRes) and Doctorate programmes, are no longer allowed to bring dependents to the UK.

2. Caregivers:

— Restrictions are also placed on caregivers, preventing them from bringing dependents into the country.

Changes for skilled workers

1. Higher salary thresholds:

— Skilled workers now face higher salary thresholds to bring dependents into the UK.

— The minimum salary required for a Skilled Worker visa has increased significantly.

2. Removal of discount for shortage occupations:

— The 20 per cent "going-rate" discount for migrant workers in shortage occupations has been removed.

Specific salary changes

— The minimum salary needed for Skilled Worker visa applicants has risen by 48%.

— The salary requirement has increased from approximately Rs 27,78,244 to Rs 41,03,899.