FD rates in January 2026 at 5%-8%: Check best offers across banks

Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be a widely used savings option for Indian households seeking predictable returns. In January 2026, FD interest rates vary sharply across banks, making the choice of lender and tenure important for depositors. While large public and private sector banks are offering relatively modest returns, small finance banks (SFB) are providing significantly higher interest rates on select tenures.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, FD interest rates as of January 2, 2026 range from about 5 per cent to as high as 8 per cent, depending on the bank and deposit period.

FD rates of SFBs

Small finance banks are currently at the top of the FD rate table, particularly for deposits with maturities between 18 months and five years. These banks are offering higher interest to attract retail deposits.

Notable offerings include: · Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent on a 5-year FD · Jana Small Finance Bank: 7.77 per cent for a 5-year deposit · Slice Small Finance Bank: 7.75 per cent for deposits of around 18 months · ESAF Small Finance Bank: 7.60 per cent on a 444-day FD ALSO READ: Senior citizen FD rates in January 2026 up to 8.10%: Bank-wise list For one-year deposits, most small finance banks offer between 6 per cent and 7.25 per cent, while three-year deposits can fetch up to 7.5 per cent.

FD rates of private sector banks Private sector banks continue to offer mid-range FD rates, balancing returns with perceived safety and convenience. Among key private lenders: · Axis Bank and HDFC Bank offer up to 6.45 per cent on longer tenures · ICICI Bank offers up to 6.50 per cent on five-year deposits · RBL Bank and Bandhan Bank are among the higher-paying private banks, offering up to 7.20 per cent for specific tenures ALSO READ: LIC's revival drive for lapsed policies: Who should act and why it matters One-year FD rates at private sector banks largely fall in the 6.25–6.75 per cent range.