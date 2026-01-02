Reasonable valuations, earnings revival to aid small-cap funds in 2026

Small-cap funds delivered a return of -5.5 per cent in 2025, marking a phase of underperformance after two years of strong gains in 2023 (43.4 per cent) and 2024 (26.3 per cent). Investors with a long-term horizon should not throw in the towel at this stage.

In 2024, the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented a series of fiscal and monetary tightening measures to rein in inflation and stabilise the rupee against the US dollar. While these steps achieved their objective, their impact on growth emerged with a lag. Consumer demand weakened and corporate earnings growth slowed through 2025. The slowdown hurt the small-cap universe the most. “With valuations high and earnings declining, stocks had to correct to adjust for the dip in earnings,” says Dinshaw Irani, managing director and chief executive officer, Helios India.