Festive season sees cheaper car loans, zero processing fee offers

Public sector banks are wooing car buyers this festive season with loans starting below 8 per cent and limited-period processing fee waivers, aiming to boost vehicle sales ahead of Diwali

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Public sector banks are keeping car loan rates competitive this festive season, with Union Bank, PNB and Canara Bank offering loans starting at around 7.7-7.9 per cent. Many lenders have also waived or capped processing fees, pushing buyers to take advantage of festive discounts and easy financing. Click here for more.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

