10 finance companies update fixed deposit rates: Know best offers

10 finance companies update fixed deposit rates: Know best offers

PNB Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance and Bajaj Home Finance among firms to announce updated terms

Companies are revising their fixed deposit rates after the central bank reduced its key lending rate by 50 basis points last week. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Financial institutions have reduced lending rates and fixed deposit rates in response to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate cut last week. The rate cuts are expected to reduce monthly payments for home, personal, and business loans, making them more affordable. Borrowers may be able to shorten their loan tenure while maintaining the same EMI.
 
The table below lists the fixed deposit rates of 10 financial companies. It gives their best credit rating, highest rate slab and additional benefits for senior citizens. 
 

Topics : fixed deposit rates RBI repo rate Personal Finance

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

