Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PNB service charges change from Oct 1: Higher locker rents, SI fees

PNB service charges change from Oct 1: Higher locker rents, SI fees

Charges for stop-payment and nomination revised, all new rates to apply from Oct 1

PNB, Punjab National Bank
PNB, Punjab National Bank (Photo: Shutterstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Punjab National Bank (PNB) will from October 1 charge more for various customer services, including locker rent and fees linked to standing instructions (SI) and stop-payments.
 

Locker rent hike across categories

 
Annual locker rents have been increased, depending on the size and branch location. The revised rates will apply on the next annual due date.
 

Small lockers

Rural: Rs 1,000 annual (unchanged)
 
Semi-urban: Rs 1,500 (up from Rs 1,250)
 
Urban/Metro: Rs 2,000 (unchanged)
 

Medium lockers

 
Rural: Rs 2,500 (up from Rs 2,200)

Also Read

PNB, Bank of India trim MCLR rates: How decision may help borrowers

PNB set to sell NPAs worth ₹5,000 cr, eyes 50% minimum realisation: MD

PNB poised to touch landmark ₹30 trn total business by FY26 end: MD

Premium

Min balance fine removal may benefit PNB in long run: MD Ashok Chandra

Punjab National Bank falls 4% on Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
Semi-urban: Rs 3,000 (up from Rs 2,500)
 
Urban/Metro: Rs 4,000 (up from Rs 3,500)
 

Large lockers

 
Rural: Rs 4,000 (up from Rs 2,500)
 
Semi-urban: Rs 5,000 (up from Rs 3,000)
 
Urban: Rs 6,500 (up from Rs 5,500)
 
Metro: Rs 7,000 (up from Rs 5,500)
 

Very large lockers

 
Rural: Rs 6,000 (unchanged)
 
Semi-urban: Rs 7,000 (up from Rs 6,000)
 
Urban: Rs 8,500 (up from Rs 8,000)
 
Metro: Rs 9,000 (up from Rs 8,000)
 

Extra-large lockers

 
Rural: Rs 10,000 (unchanged)
 
Semi-urban: Rs 10,500 (up from Rs 10,000)
 
Urban: Rs 11,000 (up from Rs 10,000)
 
Metro: Rs 12,000 (up from Rs 10,000)
 
PNB has revised one-time registration charges for lockers. Rural and semi-urban branches will continue to charge Rs 200. In urban and metro branches, the fee will be Rs 500 for small and medium lockers, and Rs 1,000 for large and above.
 

Stop payment charges

For stop-payment instructions in savings accounts, the charge will remain Rs 100 per instrument. However, for a series of five or more cheques, the fee will rise to Rs 500 from the existing Rs 300 for three or more cheques.

Standing instruction failure fee

PNB charges Rs 100 for each failed standing instruction (SI) transaction along with remittance and postage costs. From October, this will be replaced by a flat monthly fee of Rs 100 plus GST, regardless of the number of failed transactions in that month. The bank will allow a maximum of three SI transactions for products such as term loans or recurring deposits.
 

Nomination charges

First-time nomination requests will continue to be free. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 100 per request will apply, except in cases where the nominee has passed away. Such changes will be handled at the branch upon submission of the death certificate.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pune leads India's urban boom, expands 332% in 30 yrs, Delhi tops in size

No GST from today: Health and life insurance premiums get cheaper early

Premium

Infra funds: Suited for seasoned investors who can handle cyclicality

Live on rent or buy home for Rs 1.8-cr loan? Bengaluru techie asks Reddit

Mumbai redevelopment boom to unlock 44,000 new homes worth ₹1.3 lakh cr

Topics :Punjab National BankBS Web ReportsLockersbank Lockers

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story