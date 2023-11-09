Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Go for gold bonds if you have long horizon, ETFs if you need liquidity

Go for gold bonds if you have long horizon, ETFs if you need liquidity

Buy jewellery for consumption; it is inefficient for investment purposes

Sarbajeet K Sen
Premium
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

People are likely to buy gold today (November 10), as doing so on the day of Dhanteras is considered auspicious. The options available for purchasing yellow metal have evolved beyond physical gold and jewellery. Now one can also buy gold in the financial form, such as gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds (SGBs). 

Price firmness may continue

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Besides ritual significance, gold is an important asset class for investment purposes. It has the ability to provide stability to portfolios when the financial markets turn volatile.

Demand for gold is likely to remain high in the near future, ensuring firmness in its price. “Due to the current uncertainties and associated risks, gold prices are maintaining strong support levels between $1,930 and $1,960 per ounce. From a technical standpoint, the projected price targets are $2,030 and $2,060,” says Joseph Thomas, head of research, at Emkay Wealth Management.

Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director-Commtrendz Research, is also bullish. “We expect gold prices to test $2400 in the international markets (MCX: ~68,000 per 10 grams) due to Fed rates peaking and possible easing in the future. Gold may gain further momentum if the uncertain geopolitical climate continues,” he says.

Bars and coins

Indian households have traditionally bought and held physical gold, including coins and bars (and jewellery).

Bullion is easy to sell. “Physical gold is the most preferred avenue for gold investing. However, there are issues of purity, storage costs, and lower resale value that eat into investor returns,” says Ghazal Jain, fund manager-alternative investments, Quantum Mutual Fund.


The jewellery option

A lot of people are likely to purchase jewellery for themselves and for gifting. Go for hallmarked jewellery and make sure the jeweller applies a price close to current market rates.

“Jewellery appreciates in value and yields a return, thanks to its underlying gold. But is it a good investment? Purity concerns, making charges, retail markups, and lower resale values make this avenue inefficient,” says Jain.

While selling jewellery one may see a dent in the realised value. Jewellers may charge a haircut as high as 10 per cent.

SGBs for long-term

SGBs held in demat accounts have gained popularity in recent years. These bonds earn interest at the rate of 2.5 per cent per year. They carry zero default risk. SGBs are issued at the prevailing price of one gram of gold and pay the prevalent price again at maturity. They have a tenure of eight years. Capital gains are tax-free at maturity.

SGBs are listed on the stock exchanges but they may not always trade near fair value. “SGBs pay annual interest, are tax-efficient, but tend to have low secondary market liquidity resulting in price inefficiencies,” says Jain.

SGB investors should be prepared to hold them till maturity. “It is the best avenue for investors who would like to take long-term exposure to gold,” says Thomas.

Gold ETFs offer liquidity

ETFs make sense for investors looking to invest in gold in the medium term. “Gold ETFs saw inflows of ~1,659.5 crores in the September 2023 quarter and are one of the leading digital gold avenues. They invest in physical gold of the highest purity and aim to track the domestic price of gold. One can invest in denominations as low as 0.01 gram. Mutual fund investors can choose to invest in a gold fund of fund, which in turn invests in gold ETFs,” says Jain.

Take limited exposure

While gold has been a rewarding asset class for investors, one should not take excessive exposure to it. “The exposure should ideally not go beyond 5-10 per cent of the portfolio. Take into account your risk tolerance while investing. It is relatively stable but can at times be subject to price fluctuations,” says Thomas.

Thiagarajan argues for a higher allocation. “Investors mostly have 10-15 per cent in gold. They can hike it to 20 or even 25 per cent if geopolitical tensions escalate,” he says.

Also Read

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Gold prices surge ahead of Diwali: Should you still buy?

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Table: Key information about health insurance plans sold by companies

11% CAGR in 20 yrs: How does gold compare against Nifty 50 during crisis?

Diwali offer: This bank is offering 8.25% interest on fixed deposits in Nov

Signing off for Diwali: The best holiday destinations for the season

Up to 15% discount on Amazon, LG, MMT: Top credit card offers of Diwali

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Your moneyPersonal Finance Guide to Personal FinanceDhanterasGold on DhanterasGold jewellery

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story