Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC AMC launches innovation fund with thematic bet but higher risk

HDFC AMC launches innovation fund with thematic bet but higher risk

Open-ended equity scheme will invest in companies with 'innovative' products processes or business models

HDFC AMC
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched an open-ended equity scheme that will invest in companies with “innovative” products processes or business models, it said on Tuesday.
 
HDFC Innovation Fund opens on June 27 and closes on July 11, 2025. The thematic fund will give investors “exposure to firms that are at the forefront of transformation, driven by digital adoption, startup energy, and government-backed innovation policies”, said HDFC AMC on Tuesday.
 
“With our research-driven approach, we aim to capture the long-term wealth creation potential of innovation-focused businesses,” said Navneet Munot, chief executive officer and managing director of HDFC AMC, about the new fund offer (NFO).
 

HDFC Innovation NFO’s key features

Fund type: Open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme
 
Fund manager: Amit Sinha, senior equity analyst at HDFC AMC
 
Minimum investment: Rs 100 during NFO and the ongoing offer
 
Investment Focus: At least 80 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments
 
Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500 (Total Returns Index)
 
Exit load: 1 per cent if redeemed within one month; none thereafter
 
Approach: Bottom-up stock picking, diversified across sectors and market caps
 
The HDFC Innovation Fund will be available in two plans, Direct and Regular.  The Direct Plan is meant for investors who invest on their own and comes with lower costs, while the Regular Plan includes distributor commissions.  Each plan offers two options: Growth, where returns are reinvested to build wealth over time, and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW), which provides periodic payouts to investors seeking regular income.
   

Opportunities and risks

Opportunities:
 
  1. Gain early exposure to India's innovation-led growth stories. 
  2. Diversified play across sectors and market caps. 
  3. Potential long-term capital appreciation through transformative businesses.
 
Risks:
 
  • It may be more volatile than diversified equity funds. 
  • Concentration in innovation-led sectors may underperform in certain market cycles. 
  • Market timing risk during the NFO period could affect short-term returns.
 

Should you invest?

Innovation is undeniably a long-term structural trend in India, supported by government policies, a tech-driven startup environment, and digital acceleration. However, as with all equity investments, especially thematic ones, investors must align this with their risk appetite and investment horizon.
 
Those looking for long-term growth and comfortable with potential short-term volatility may find this fund a strategic addition to their portfolio. Conservative investors may prefer to wait and watch how the fund performs post-NFO.
 
Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Premium

Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Govt extends Unified Pension Scheme option deadline to 30 September 2025

High-value transactions can catch IT dept's eye: Here's what to watch for

Why is registration not enough to prove you own a property?

Topics :HDFC AMCMutul FundNFOsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story