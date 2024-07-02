Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HDFC Bank services to be temporarily limited on July 13 for system upgrade

To minimise disruption, the lender advises customers to withdraw funds before 7.30 pm on July 12

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
HDFC Bank has announced a scheduled system upgrade on July 13, Saturday, to enhance its core banking system (CBS) and improve customer experience. The upgrade will “migrate” the CBS to a new platform.
 

The system upgrade will start at 3 am on July 13 and conclude at 4:30 pm on the same day, spanning 13.5 hours. HDFC Bank said customers will in this period experience “temporary limitations” in accessing certain services, while critical services will remain available with some restrictions.
 
UPI services will be unavailable during two specific time slots: from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Net and mobile banking services will be inaccessible throughout the entire upgrade period. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable during the upgrade.
 
To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advised customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7.30 pm on July 12, Friday, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The bank has also scheduled the upgrade during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience to customers.

HDFC Bank's critical services to be impacted during the system upgrade: Check full list

 

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

