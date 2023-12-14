Annual insurance review: Why you must boost term cover at key life stages

While most investors review their investments at least once or twice each year, they do not do that for their insurance portfolio. However, this is crucial to ensure financial stability for your family.

When reviewing your term insurance cover, ensure that the amount of protection you have aligns with your family’s evolving lifestyle and financial goals. “Life situations keep evolving, so an annual review of coverage is essential to ensure your term insurance coverage aligns with your life circumstances, financial goals, and responsibilities,” says Peuli Das, chief insurance officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.



Scenarios for increasing coverage: Certain circumstances, such as an increase in responsibilities, require an increase in coverage amount. One is marriage. “Financial responsibilities amplify after tying the knot, and so should the term cover,” says Das.

With the arrival of a child, one has to plan for goals like education and marriage, both of which are subject to inflation. Hence, one may need to enhance term coverage at intervals so that these goals are protected even if the breadwinner is no longer around.

A third milestone is home purchase, which is usually accompanied by the burden of a home loan. This loan must be backed by a term cover so that the family does not lose possession of the house even if the breadwinner is not around to pay the remaining EMIs.



With career advancement and increased income, lifestyles undergo positive changes. Das says the term cover needs to be augmented to protect the lifestyle the family has become accustomed to.

Scenarios for reducing coverage: At a certain stage of life, however, one can also consider reducing the term cover or eliminating it altogether. Suppose you have just paid off your home loan and other debt. Then there is a case for reducing your term coverage.





Once can also reduce coverage after one has accumulated substantial savings and achieved a measure of financial stability. In the event of divorce, which results in a reduction in one’s financial responsibilities, again one can consider reducing coverage. Single persons should maintain the term cover to pay end-of-life medical bills and funeral expenses so that their relatives or friends are not burdened with such expenses. Buy sufficient health insurance coverage before eliminating your term cover altogether.

A few other things need to be checked. One, according to Das, examine the policy duration to assess whether the coverage will be available until you have financial liabilities and responsibilities. Furthermore, one must examine the premium payment terms to ensure they are affordable and you can sustain them over the policy term.



Increasing the sum assured of your existing term policy is not possible after purchase. “If you feel that your current sum assured might not suffice, buy a second policy,” says Naval Goel, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder, PolicyX.com.

Riders can, however, be added at the policy anniversary. “If you work in a risky job environment, or have a critical illness in your family history, then consider adding an accidental death benefit, disability, or a critical illness rider,” adds Goel.

Similarly, the coverage amount of a policy cannot be reduced. If you have several smaller covers (instead of a single large one), you may close one to reduce coverage. Riders can be detached from the policy, however, on the policy anniversary.



Health insurance

Sum insured: To assess whether you have adequate sum insured, take into account the number of members in your family, your city and the hospital you want to be treated in. Also factor in medical inflation, which is in double digit in India. Ideally, a family floater for three members should have a minimum sum insured of Rs 15-20 lakh.





Hike base sum insured or buy super top-up? Increasing the sum insured of your base policy is preferable because the terms and conditions remain the same. “When you buy a super top-up, its terms and conditions could be different from that of the base cover. For instance, your base cover may not have any room rent cap but the super top-up may have one. In such a case, availing the benefits and receiving the claim becomes difficult. Operationally also, it is easier to have just one cover,” says Manish Dodeja, head-claims and underwriting, Care Health Insurance.

A super top-up, however, costs less. “The base plan should be able to take care of hospital expenses for high-probability ailments. The super top-up should be kept as a backup for lower probability but critical ailments,” says Goswami.



New features that are truly valuable: Many new and innovative features get added to health insurance products every year. Some of them are truly valuable. Consider porting to a new plan if your current one does not offer them.

“Many policies now provide coverage for tele-consultation, outpatient department (OPD) coverage, and annual health checkup coverage. These are valuable features,” says Dodeja.

Another important benefit is recharge. If your existing sum insured gets used up by one family member, it gets replenished in a plan having this feature.



Claiming claims

Companies now also offer super non-claim bonus (NCB). Earlier, if a person did not make a claim, he would get a bonus sum insured of 10-20 per cent. “Now you can get a bonus of as much as 100 per cent of the sum insured, going up to a maximum of 600 per cent. Nowadays the NCB is also non-reducing. Even if you make a claim, the bonus sum insured is not taken away so the higher sum insured remains, allowing you to tackle medical inflation,” says Dodeja.







Check if your policy covers consumables or non-payable items—all the schedules according to the regulator. “Usually 10 per cent or more of hospitalisation expenses are from these items. This expense will not be paid by the insurer if it is not mentioned specifically in your policy document,” says Goswami. Some insurers offer it as an add-on rider and some offer it as a part of their standard offering. Add the rider at the time of renewal in case your policy does not have this cover.

During the policy review, it is also important to check whether your policy has copayment requirement (lower is better) and sub-limits (avoid them as far as possible).



During the review, read the exclusion clauses available in the customer information sheet or the policy wording to refresh your understanding of what is covered by your policy and what is not.

Check Ulip fund performance during annual review

Compare the performance of a Ulip fund with that of a relevant benchmark (say, Nifty 50 for a large-cap fund)

If the fund has been a long-term underperformer, consider moving to another fund from the same insurer (moving to a fund from another insurer is not permitted)

If you wish to exit the Ulip altogether, you can do so only after completing five years