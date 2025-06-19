Home Alone: Single professionals revive demand for luxe studio apartments

It's the classic New York life: single, well-paid job, and a studio apartment on the UWS or Alphabet City, depending on how you like your social action over the weekend.

It's now coming to India, too, but in a much more upscale way. No more musty walkups, or standing-room-only bathrooms, or freezing winters because the heating doesn't work. India's studio apartments - small in size, big on design - are redefining urban living. The luxury studio is no longer a compromise — it’s a choice.

From bachelor pads to power pads, these luxe studios pack more punch per square foot and not just for singles; upscale studios appeal to the smart set, too.

In India's luxury real estate market, big is no longer always better. Today’s affluent buyers — especially young professionals, digital nomads, NRIs, and senior executives — are increasingly seeking studio apartments within gated communities, not just for convenience, but for the status, safety, and service ecosystem that comes with them. With a focus on affordability, sustainability, and security, studio units are rapidly becoming the go-to choice for India’s increasing solo workforce. And developers are finally listening. From Gurgaon’s ultra-luxe enclaves to Mumbai’s boutique towers and GIFT City’s plug-and-play investor homes, the supply of studio units in gated, amenity-rich projects is rising slowly, but steadily. Once overlooked in the high-end segment, studio apartments are now entering the luxury bracket —complete with concierge service, private lounges, rooftop pools, and branded interiors.

“The demand for compact apartments in gated communities remains strong, particularly among the urban working population and single occupants," says Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, which has a five-fold increase in prices for such apartment over the past couple of years. "These gated communities provide a sense of belonging to residents who value enhanced security, well-maintained common spaces, and a vibrant social environment, making them especially attractive to those seeking both comfort and convenience.” Gurugram’s status as a corporate magnet continues to draw young professionals seeking smart, secure housing. “Our single occupancy apartments are designed for the urban workforce—well-ventilated, IGBC-certified, and nestled within gated communities with ample green cover,” says Aggarwal. “They especially appeal to single working women for whom safety is non-negotiable.”

But a studio is not to be confused with a one-bedroom apartment, also known as a 1 BHK (bedroom, hall, kitchen). “The difference between a studio apartment and a 1-bedroom apartment lies mainly in layout, privacy, and size. A studio generally has one single, open-plan room that includes the bedroom, living area, and kitchen in the same space, only the bathroom is separate," points out Suresh Anand, director of Golf Island Project, which is also developing studio apartments in Dwarka Sub-City. Lifestyle studios are gaining ground Luxury studios work well for affluent singles and couples. They come with upscale amenities — lobbies, concierge, gyms, sometimes even EV charging, mirroring full??'size luxury flats. These compact yet premium units suit urban professionals and NRIs seeking pied??'à??'terre options. The high rental yields in gated communities make them attractive as investments, too.

Studio apartments in gated communities are gaining traction in Gurugram, with projects like Iris Broadway (Sector 85) ready to move in at Rs 11,000/sq ft and Krisumi Waterfall Residences (Sector 36A). Nila Spaces Ltd in GIFT City is developing studios under its VIDA project, with units of 484 sq. ft. “Luxury studio demand is strong in cities like Gurugram, driven by a growing working population and rising aspirations,” says Ashok Kapur, chairman, Krisumi Corporation. He adds that compact homes help keep costs low while offering premium amenities and a vibrant community within integrated townships like Krisumi City on Dwarka Expressway.

Similarly, Central Park Flower Valley’s Alpha Tower offers 30-storey, fully furnished 5- to 7-star studio and 1BHK apartments with Aravalli and golf course views. Units range from 1,100 sq ft (studio) to 1,400–1,500 sq ft (1BHK), with exclusive tower clubs and movable furniture. Then there are serviced studio apartments like VVIP Suites in Raj Nagar Extension. “Ready since 2018, our 44-unit project is now fully operational under a hotel chain and completely sold out,” says Umesh Rathore, vice president (sales and marketing). In Noida's under-construction CRC Flagship project, the Hyatt group has been signed up to be the operator of luxury serviced studio units. Salil Kumar, director (marketing and business management) for CRC Group says, "Our upcoming development, CRC The Flagship, located in Sector 140A, Noida, offers a curated selection of approximately 102 fully furnished luxury studio suites, each ranging between 400 to 450 sq. ft. These meticulously designed units mirror the comfort and amenities of a five-star property, featuring a king-size bed, a living area, a writing desk, a compact kitchenette, and a well-appointed powder room."

Mumbai, home to a large population of single professionals, has some projects in this segment, too. For instance Transcon Triumph in the Andheri (West) suburb offers compact residences with smart layouts ideal for singles and young couples. Though not labelled as studio apartments, these 376–397 sq. ft. units deliver space-efficient, low-maintenance living, along with premium amenities like a clubhouse, pool, gym, and landscaped gardens. “These homes responded to strong demand for compact urban housing and saw rapid uptake, especially pre-COVID,” says Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, director, Transcon Developers. Bengaluru has projects in this category by developers like Bhartiya Urban, which is launching studio units in its new Nikoo Homes projects. Residents will enjoy access to premium facilities, including a grand clubhouse, ‘The Black Swan Club’, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, and much more, all designed to offer a contemporary urban lifestyle.

Despite the growing interest, though, luxury studio apartments remain in short supply. “Ironically, while demand has risen — especially among single women and bachelors facing urban work pressures — supply has declined post-pandemic,” concedes Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Group. He attributes this mismatch to skyrocketing prices of larger homes and shifting buyer priorities. Studio apartments were gaining ground pre-2019, with their share in new launches rising from just 4 per cent in 2013 to a peak of 19 per cent in 2019 across India’s top seven cities. But the pandemic put paid to the trend. With WFH and online schooling pushing the need for larger homes, demand shifted toward the suburbs, and studio supply dipped to 15 per cent in 2020, 12 per cent in 2021, 10 per cent in 2022, and 11 per cent in both 2023 and 2024. In the ongoing April-June quarter so far, studios make up a mere 8 per cent of new launches.