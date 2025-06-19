Centre brings parity in gratuity under old and new pension schemes

Long-pending demand fulfilled

The change “addresses a significant demand of government staff and brings parity in retirement benefits,” Singh, who is minister of state for personnel, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Singh described the decision as part of the government’s efforts to extend social security to all categories of employees under NPS.

ALSO READ | Retired a day before your annual pay hike? You might still get pension boost The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued an order enabling employees under UPS to avail of retirement and death gratuity benefits under the Central Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under National Pension System) Rules, 2021.

Key changes and benefits PTI quoted DoPPW Secretary V Srinivas as saying, “The order gives an employee the option to revert to OPS in case of death in service. It is progressive in nature and addresses the clarifications being sought by employees.” The new orders clarify that: Government employees under UPS will receive retirement and death gratuity.

In case of death or invalidation during service, employees can opt for OPS benefits.

Gratuity up to Rs 25 lakh will be available under the amended rules. PTI also reported that a separate order confirms the parity of benefits between UPS and OPS pensioners.