Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI-TRAI pilot to curb spam calls, messages for loans, credit cards

RBI-TRAI pilot to curb spam calls, messages for loans, credit cards

STRAP A new RBI-TRAI pilot brings relief from unwanted bank calls and messages. Consent will be required before promoting loans, credit cards, or financial products.

spam calls trai spam fraud
Representative Picture
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major relief for telecom users, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has launched a pilot project to curb spam calls and messages related to credit cards and personal loans from banks.
 
The move aims to bring in a formal and verifiable consent mechanism through a digital Consent Registration Function (CRF), starting with banks regulated by RBI. This will ensure that consumers are contacted only after giving their clear and recorded permission.
 

What does the pilot project mean for consumers?

·  Banks will now need to register and verify customers' consents digitally before sending promotional calls or messages.
 
·  Consumers will be able to see and revoke their consents anytime using SMS, websites, or mobile apps.
 
·  Notifications will be sent to users confirming any recorded consent and providing opt-out options.
 

How the new system will work?

·  The pilot will run for three months and will be conducted within a controlled regulatory sandbox.
 
·  Access providers will use Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to record, store, and update user consents.
 
·  Banks will submit both past and new consents onto this system and ensure transparency and compliance.
 

Users will receive SMS updates from short code ‘127xxx’ detailing:

 
·  Which entities have their consent
 
·  How to revoke it
 
·  Where to view all their active consents
 

Consumer data and privacy at the centre

TRAI has directed access providers to build simple, user-friendly interfaces and regularly inform users about their consent status. Audit mechanisms, data privacy safeguards, and clear revocation workflows are being mandated. Awareness campaigns will also be launched within 30 days to inform the public.
 
Once the pilot concludes, TRAI and RBI will evaluate its success and plan a phased rollout across other financial and commercial sectors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indonesia volcano grounds flights: How travel insurance helps in crises

Centre brings parity in gratuity under old and new pension schemes

Annual FASTag pass to make highway toll payment easier: This is how

Now, Axis Bank users can tap and pay up to ₹5,000 via a smartwatch

Women rank term insurance as top choice to secure child's future: Survey

Topics :RBITRAI Trai on spam callsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story