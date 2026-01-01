Stepping to the beat: How dance classes are rewriting urban India's rhythm

Zumba can burn over 300 calories per session and works best as part of a balanced routine alongside strength training, mobility, nutrition and sleep. In metros, group classes typically cost Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 per month — comparable to yoga or Pilates.

Dance-based fitness classes are also quietly reshaping inner confidence and self-belief. Nazm Kaur, founder of Bhangra Queen and a choreographer, says the transformation she sees goes far beyond physical fitness. “Stamina improves very quickly. Students feel lighter, more active. Weight management happens gradually, but what stands out the most is the change in confidence and mindset,” she says.