How Flipkart SuperCoins can now get you free luxury stay at Marriott Hotel

A new era of rewards is unfolding for Indian consumers as Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel loyalty programme, and Flipkart SuperCoins, the homegrown e-commerce giant’s rewards currency, join forces. In a first-of-its-kind move, members can now earn, swap, and redeem points seamlessly across shopping, travel, and hotel stays—a shift that could make loyalty programmes more practical in everyday life.

On Wednesday, Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart SuperCoins announced India’s industry-first dual loyalty integration. "This alliance brings together Marriott Bonvoy’s global rewards ecosystem and Flipkart’s SuperCoins, a multi-brand rewards program that forms the core of the Flipkart Plus loyalty scheme, giving members a frictionless way to earn more, redeem smarter, and unlock rewards faster," the two firms said in a release.

What’s Changing for You Until now, loyalty programmes often operated in silos—hotel points were useful only for stays, while e-commerce rewards were restricted to shopping discounts. With this partnership, consumers can: Link accounts: Users must be members of both Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart SuperCoins to unlock the benefits. How the Flipkart–Marriott Bonvoy Partnership Works This industry-first travel–retail integration allows customers to link their Flipkart Plus (SuperCoins) account with their Marriott Bonvoy membership. Once linked, users can: Earn Marriott Bonvoy points every time they shop on Flipkart. Convert points both ways: 2 Marriott Bonvoy points = 1 Flipkart SuperCoin

2 Flipkart SuperCoins = 1 Marriott Bonvoy point Redeem seamlessly: Use SuperCoins for shopping across Flipkart’s 80+ categories. Use Bonvoy points for free hotel stays, suite upgrades, dining, and curated “Marriott Bonvoy Moments” worldwide. This essentially turns everyday online shopping into a pathway to luxury travel experiences. Terms & Conditions (as per Flipkart–Marriott Bonvoy T&Cs) Some important rules for users to note: Account Linking Mandatory – Customers must be registered members of both Flipkart and Marriott Bonvoy, and link accounts on the partnership microsite to start earning and redeeming. Conversion Ratios Fixed – 2 Bonvoy points = 1 SuperCoin, and 2 SuperCoins = 1 Bonvoy point. Conversion rates may be revised at Marriott/Flipkart’s discretion.

Non-Reversible Transactions – Once a conversion is made, it cannot be cancelled or reversed. Eligibility – Only valid members with verified accounts are eligible. Dormant, duplicate, or fraudulent accounts may be disqualified. Transfer Caps – Limits may apply to the number of SuperCoins/points that can be transferred within a certain period. Validity of Points – Standard Marriott Bonvoy and Flipkart SuperCoins expiry policies remain applicable after conversion. Subject to Program Rules – All other existing rules of Flipkart SuperCoins and Marriott Bonvoy apply to the partnership. Why This Matters For everyday shoppers and frequent travelers, this partnership blurs the line between lifestyle and travel rewards. A cart full of electronics, groceries, or apparel on Flipkart could now translate into a free night’s stay at a Marriott hotel—or vice versa, a business trip can subsidize your next online shopping spree.

If managed smartly, these programmes can: Offset lifestyle costs: From hotel stays to flight bookings and e-commerce discounts. Maximize earning potential: By consolidating spend across linked platforms. Improve cash flow: Every SuperCoin or Marriott point saved is real money not spent out-of-pocket. Who Benefits Most Frequent Shoppers: Flipkart loyalists can stretch everyday purchases into travel rewards. Frequent Travelers: Business or leisure travelers who already use Marriott Bonvoy gain a new way to redeem points locally. Hybrid Users: Consumers who both shop often and travel occasionally stand to benefit the most by diversifying how they earn and spend points.

"With 159 hotels across 40 plus cities in India, we’re thrilled to bring our global travel program closer to Flipkart’s users, offering them unrivalled access to our tiered benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment experiences. In the coming months, we look forward to expanding this partnership to include international destinations and our extensive portfolio of hotels worldwide, further enriching the travel experiences of our members,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. Key benefits of this partnership: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points across Flipkart’s extensive marketplace.

Customers must be registered members of both platforms and link their accounts to unlock benefits

Joint customers who have linked their accounts can transfer Flipkart SuperCoins to Marriott Bonvoy points and redeem the same for booking hotels on Marriott.com

Members can exchange Marriott Bonvoy points to Flipkart SuperCoins and redeem the same for shopping on Flipkart at the exchange rate of 2 Marriott Bonvoy points to 1 SuperCoin, and 2 SuperCoins to 1 Marriott Bonvoy point.

Marriott Bonvoy member benefits are easily accessible to Flipkart members directly through the platform (FK Travel), the categories page, SuperCoin Zone and the account section.

The partnership extends Marriott Bonvoy’s value beyond hotel stays, integrating it more seamlessly into daily life What to watch out for: Conversion Value: Always check the exchange rates—while flexible, the “2:1” ratio means points may lose some value in conversion. "This collaboration strengthens our vision of creating a truly integrated, cross-category rewards ecosystem. Whether it’s shopping on Flipkart, booking a Marriott stay, or planning a trip on Flipkart Travel or Cleartrip, customers can now earn and redeem rewards in more meaningful ways," said Manjari Singhal, Head - Flipkart Travel.