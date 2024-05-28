Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How many bank holidays are there in June 2024: Check the full list here

How many bank holidays are there in June 2024: Check the full list here

There are a total of 8 days of bank closures in June 2024, including national holidays, every second and fourth Saturday and each Sunday

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
If you are visiting a bank, check its list of holidays. Holidays differ across states, but all banks universally close on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for June 2024. The bank holiday list is available on the RBI's official website.

Bank holidays in June 2024: Full list

June 8: Banks will be closed due to the second Saturday.

June 9: Banks will be closed on Sunday.

June 15: Banks in Mizoram will be closed for YMA Day and those in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Banks will be closed nationwide for Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha), except in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 22: Banks will be closed due to the fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks will be closed on Sunday.

June 30: Banks will be closed on Sunday.

Customers planning to visit their respective banks on these days must plan their journey accordingly. However, it is important to note that other banking facilities like UPI and internet banking facilities will remain functional on these holidays.

According to the RBI rules, bank holidays fall into three categories:

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Banks’ closing of accounts.

Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and realtime gross settlement holiday.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

