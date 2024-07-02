ICICI Bank launches Sapphiro Forex Card for Indian students; details here

ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Student Sapphiro Forex Card’, a premium prepaid forex card designed for Indian students pursuing higher education abroad. Powered by Visa, the card offers a range of benefits aimed at making overseas financial management simpler for students and their parents, the bank said in its press release.

The ‘Student Sapphiro Forex Card’ offers students the triple advantage of payment of tuition and daily expenses, digital re-loading of the card by parents from anywhere, and additional curated benefits,” said Niraj Tralshawala, Head of Payment Solutions at ICICI Bank.

Benefits of the card

The Student Sapphiro Forex Card offers joining benefits worth up to Rs 15,000. These include:

Free access to two international airport lounges worldwide, valued at $99.

Free international SIM card

Complimentary Uber vouchers worth Rs 1,000.

Membership for the International Student Identity Card (ISIC), valued at Rs 999 and recognised in 130 countries.

Complimentary card protection plus plan (includes lost card/counterfeit card insurance up to Rs 5 lakh)

Welcome kit: Contains a passport holder, booklet, and travel checklist.

Additional perk

ATM fee waiver: Three monthly ATM fee waivers on cash withdrawals for five years.

No mark-up charges: On any cross-currency transaction.

5% cashback: On all online grocery shopping and transit booking done through online channels.

How to apply

ICICI Bank customers can apply for the Student Sapphiro Forex Card through the following methods:

1. Online application: Visit the [ICICI Bank website](https://www.icicibank.com/personal-banking/cards/travel-card/student-sapphiro-forex-prepaid-card).



2. Mobile application: Use the iMobile Pay app, navigate to Cards & Forex > Forex Prepaid Cards > Apply Now.

"The card can be loaded and reloaded in 15 different currencies without any cross-currency mark-up charge. In case of loss or damage, a replacement card is provided, which can be activated digitally through iMobile Pay, internet banking, or by calling the Bank’s Customer Care," the bank said.