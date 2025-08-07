Alfresco Affair: How to spend smart on outdoor furniture

As balconies bloom and terraces transform, announcing the onset of monsoon to be followed by a gentle fall season, outdoor furniture is no longer just a seasonal indulgence, it’s fast becoming a lifestyle upgrade. Whether it’s a winter morning cup of chai under the sun, a quiet reading nook among the plants, or a terrace turned into a party pad, Indian homes are expanding beyond four walls. With this shift, the outdoor furniture market is heating up.

"Life at home in India is lived in every inch, and balconies are that quiet spot everyone loves to go, breathe fresh, sip chai and take a pause," says Shailly Mandiwal, direction leader of country home furnishing at Ikea India. "We’ve seen strong demand for compact, foldable outdoor furniture that makes the most of limited space without compromising comfort or style."

The Dutch global home decor giant's TORPARÖ and TÄRNÖ series — made with powder-coated rust-resistant metal — are especially popular for their durability and café-style charm. For a more natural look, the NÄMMARÖ wood-toned range is a family favourite. Pieces like ASKHOLMEN blend beautifully with greenery and soft lighting to create cozy, feel-good corners. From function to feel: What’s trending? Gone are the days of stiff plastic chairs. Today’s outdoor furniture is about comfort meeting durability, wrapped in minimalist design. Trending materials include powder-coated aluminium and stainless steel for sleek, modern vibes; all-weather rattan in earthy tones; teakwood classics with water-resistant cushions; and swing chairs and hammocks, especially loved by millennials. The buzzwords: modular, stackable, breathable, rust-proof, and weather-smart.

Interior designers Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani of Azure Interiors, a design and decor firm based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, believe that even the tiniest balconies can be transformed. Their mantra: smart design and layered comfort. "Start with compact, foldable furniture like bistro chairs or stackable stools. Benches with built-in storage are game changers. Use vertical space for greenery, using hanging planters or wall shelves instead of heavy floor pots," they advise. Add string lights, floor cushions, and a cohesive colour palette to make the space feel bigger and more inviting. Affordable luxury in the open For those who want to invest in high-design outdoor settings, brands like Orange Tree are upping the game. Known for its aesthetic-led sustainable design, Orange Tree - the retail arm of Jodhpur-based Basant, a home decor and furniture exporter - blends nature-inspired tones with functionality.

"We use weather-resistant materials like non-rust stainless steel, water-resistant upholstery, and resin-coated marble for tabletops," says Gaurav Jain, founder and creative director of Orange Tree. "Our outdoor collection starts at Rs 22,000, and our latest Dastoori line introduces mint green tones and abstract prints—moving beyond the usual white and black palette." Some bestsellers? A verdant three-seater sofa, lounge chairs, an outdoor bar, and a mobile trolley. Jain adds: "It’s not just furniture — it’s a mood." Back to the future: Vintage makes a comeback A rising segment within luxury outdoor décor is vintage and period-style furniture, with curated offerings from the likes of The Great Eastern Home, a Mumbai-based luxury lifestyle and furniture brand.

"Our luxury vintage outdoor furniture in period styles has received a warm and enthusiastic response from patrons who appreciate timeless elegance and craftsmanship," says Anurag Kanoria, director at the firm. "These pieces add depth and character to open spaces, allowing individuals to create refined outdoor settings that feel both personal and storied." Styling tips? Kanoria suggests pairing antique wrought iron chairs with soft linen cushions and contemporary planters for contrast, or blending teakwood pieces with terracotta tiles, cobblestone paths, and antique lanterns for a cohesive, charming look. But durability is key: "Teakwood and rosewood pieces must be well-seasoned and specifically crafted for outdoor use," he cautions.

Layer those lawns If you have a terrace or garden space, the goal is to create a seamless flow between nature and leisure. Think plush sofas, loungers with removable canopies, dining sets, and bars layered with umbrellas, trellises, and soft ambient lighting. "Our Dastoori Day Bed is perfect for sunny days or stargazing nights," says Gaurav Jain. Natural materials like wood and stone add warmth, while accessories like planters, floor rugs, and soft lighting can elevate the aesthetic dramatically. Amit Pai, managing director, Poltrona Frau India, a century-old luxury furniture manufacturer from Italy, offers insights on curating large outdoor spaces: "With abundant space, you can create distinct zones such as a living area for casual gatherings, a dining area for alfresco meals, and a relaxation area designed for poolside or rooftop lounging."