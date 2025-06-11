Indian equities have tripled 80% of time in 10 yrs: Here's what it means

If you're wondering whether to stay invested in Indian equities, here’s a statistic that could change your perspective: Indian equities have tripled 80% of the time over a 10–11-year period, according to data compiled by ACE MF and FundsIndia Research as of May 31, 2025.

The numbers tell a powerful story: patience in the market pays.

What the Data Shows

Looking at the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) since its inception in June 1999, historical return trends across various time frames reveal some consistent patterns:

Source: Ace MF, FundsIndia Research. As on 31-May-2025. Nifty 50 TRI Inception date: 30-Jun-99.

That means, in 8 out of 10 cases, ₹1 lakh invested became ₹3 lakh simply by being patient over a decade. And it doesn’t stop there. The research shows that: If you stayed invested for around 6 to 7 years, your money doubled 80% of the time. In most instances a 7 year time-frame increases the odds of returns > 10%. If you held on for 12 to 13 years, your wealth quadrupled (4x) 80% of the time. So while short-term market movements can be unpredictable—even nerve-wracking—long-term investing in Indian equities has consistently delivered strong outcomes.

Why This Matters to You Let’s break it down. Even if you had invested at a time when markets weren’t ideal, just giving your investment enough time—around 7 years or more—almost always pushed your returns above 10% per year. In the rare instances where you didn’t get that 10%, extending your holding period by just 1 or 2 more years often did the trick. Let’s say you invested ₹1 lakh: In 7 years: You had an 80% chance it would become ₹2 lakh In 10–11 years: An 80% chance it would grow to ₹3 lakh In 13 years: A similar chance it could multiply 4x to ₹4 lakh