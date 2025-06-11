Indian equities have tripled 80% of time in 10 yrs: Here's what it means
80% of the times Indian Equities have doubled in 6-7 years, shows dataSunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
If you're wondering whether to stay invested in Indian equities, here’s a statistic that could change your perspective: Indian equities have tripled 80% of the time over a 10–11-year period, according to data compiled by ACE MF and FundsIndia Research as of May 31, 2025.
The numbers tell a powerful story: patience in the market pays.
What the Data Shows
Looking at the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) since its inception in June 1999, historical return trends across various time frames reveal some consistent patterns:
Source: Ace MF, FundsIndia Research. As on 31-May-2025. Nifty 50 TRI Inception date: 30-Jun-99.
That means, in 8 out of 10 cases, ₹1 lakh invested became ₹3 lakh simply by being patient over a decade.
And it doesn’t stop there. The research shows that:
If you stayed invested for around 6 to 7 years, your money doubled 80% of the time.
If you held on for 12 to 13 years, your wealth quadrupled (4x) 80% of the time.
In most instances a 7 year time-frame increases the odds of returns > 10%.
So while short-term market movements can be unpredictable—even nerve-wracking—long-term investing in Indian equities has consistently delivered strong outcomes.
Why This Matters to You
Let’s break it down. Even if you had invested at a time when markets weren’t ideal, just giving your investment enough time—around 7 years or more—almost always pushed your returns above 10% per year. In the rare instances where you didn’t get that 10%, extending your holding period by just 1 or 2 more years often did the trick.
Let’s say you invested ₹1 lakh:
In 7 years: You had an 80% chance it would become ₹2 lakh
In 10–11 years: An 80% chance it would grow to ₹3 lakh
In 13 years: A similar chance it could multiply 4x to ₹4 lakh
It’s proof that the stock market rewards discipline, not guesswork.
Key Takeaways
Time > Timing: You don’t need to time the market perfectly. What matters more is giving your investment time to grow.
7 Years is the Sweet Spot: Historically, crossing the 7-year threshold has drastically increased the odds of returns over 10% annually.
Compounding Rewards the Patient: The longer your horizon, the higher your chance of achieving
