Stocks of Mukesh Ambani-owned companies dip up to 58% from 2024 high

Reliance Industries is the flagship firm of Mukesh Ambani group; apart from this the group companies hold significant stakes in several other listed stocks such as - Alok Industries, HFCL, Just Dial, Network 18, Den Networks and Hathway Cable and Datacom.In trades today, June 11, 2025, shares of Reliance Industries hit an 8-month high , and were seen trading roughly 9 per cent shy from its life-time peak of ₹1,609 registered in the month of July 2024.Against this, most of the other Mukesh-Ambani owned stocks continue to languish at lower levels, and are seen trading with losses up to 58 per cent when compared to the year 2024 highs. Shares of Network 18 trade up to 58 per cent lower at ₹57.50 levels, when compared with its high of ₹135.70 hit in January 2024. Alok Industries, Den Networks, HFCL and Hathway Cable quote up to 42 - 45 per cent lower from their respective 2024 peaks; while Just Dial is down 32 per cent.Here's a technical outlook on select Mukesh-Ambani owned shares.Current Price: ₹21.55Upside Potential: 23%Support: ₹20.45; ₹20.34Resistance: ₹22.58; ₹23.07After almost 9 months, Alok Industries is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average, which now stands at ₹20.45. That apart, the stock is on the verge of confirming a weekly breakout. A close above ₹20.34 on Friday shall confirm the same. The stock, however, faces overhead resistance around ₹22.58 and ₹23.07 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹26.50. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹937Upside Potential: 10%Support: ₹880Resistance: ₹950; ₹970 Just Dial has been consolidating above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) for the last eight weeks. The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹880 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdles at ₹950 and ₹970 for a likely rally towards ₹1,030 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹93Upside Potential: 19.3%Support: ₹88.60; ₹87Resistance: ₹99 HFCL stock is seen trading at the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. The stock seems on course to test the trend line resistance on the weekly chart at ₹99; above which a spurt towards ₹111 cannot be ruled out. On the downside, near support for the stock is seen at ₹88.60 and ₹87 levels.Current Price: ₹38.20Upside Potential: 7.5%Support: ₹36Resistance: ₹39.20 Den Networks is seen trading close to its key weekly resistance, which stands at ₹39.20; above which the 200-DMA at ₹41.05 levels is likely to be tested. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to be favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹36. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹16.15Downside Risk: 12.1%Support: ₹15.53Resistance: ₹16.59; ₹16.80 Hathway Cable stock is seen trading close to its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹16.59. The stock has been trading below this long-term moving average since August 2024. Above the 200-DMA, the stock has another crucial hurdle at ₹16.80 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below these resistance levels. On the downside, the stock may fall back towards ₹14.20 levels. Interim support for the stock exists at ₹15.53. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART