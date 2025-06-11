Stocks of Mukesh Ambani-owned companies dip up to 58% from 2024 high

Alok Industries, HFCL, Just Dial, Network 18, Den Networks and Hathway Cable, part of RIL-group holdings, were seen trading with huge losses even as RIL stock hit a 8-month high on Wednesday.

premium Trading strategies in Mukesh Ambani-owned stocks - Alok Industries, HFCL, Just Dial, Den Networks and Hathway Cable. (Mukesh Ambani - Photo: Bloomberg)