Stocks of Mukesh Ambani-owned companies dip up to 58% from 2024 high

Alok IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹21.55 Upside Potential: 23% Support: ₹20.45; ₹20.34 Resistance: ₹22.58; ₹23.07 After almost 9 months, Alok Industries is seen trading above its 200-Day Moving Average, which now stands at ₹20.45. That apart, the stock is on the verge of confirming a weekly breakout. A close above ₹20.34 on Friday shall confirm the same. The stock, however, faces overhead resistance around ₹22.58 and ₹23.07 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹26.50. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Just DialCurrent Price: ₹937 Upside Potential: 10% Support: ₹880 Resistance: ₹950; ₹970 Just Dial has been consolidating above its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) for the last eight weeks. The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹880 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to clear the hurdles at ₹950 and ₹970 for a likely rally towards ₹1,030 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
HFCLCurrent Price: ₹93 Upside Potential: 19.3% Support: ₹88.60; ₹87 Resistance: ₹99 HFCL stock is seen trading at the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. The stock seems on course to test the trend line resistance on the weekly chart at ₹99; above which a spurt towards ₹111 cannot be ruled out. On the downside, near support for the stock is seen at ₹88.60 and ₹87 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | 5 largecap stocks with up to 18% upside potential
Den NetworksCurrent Price: ₹38.20 Upside Potential: 7.5% Support: ₹36 Resistance: ₹39.20 Den Networks is seen trading close to its key weekly resistance, which stands at ₹39.20; above which the 200-DMA at ₹41.05 levels is likely to be tested. The short-term bias for the stock is expected to be favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹36. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Hathway CableCurrent Price: ₹16.15 Downside Risk: 12.1% Support: ₹15.53 Resistance: ₹16.59; ₹16.80 Hathway Cable stock is seen trading close to its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹16.59. The stock has been trading below this long-term moving average since August 2024. Above the 200-DMA, the stock has another crucial hurdle at ₹16.80 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below these resistance levels. On the downside, the stock may fall back towards ₹14.20 levels. Interim support for the stock exists at ₹15.53. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
