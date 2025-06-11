Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock soars 17%; zooms over 950% in 2 years

Wockhardt share price today: Shares of pharmaceutical company Shares of pharmaceutical company Wockhardt hit an all-time high of ₹1,809.95, as they rallied 17 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on healthy business outlook.

The stock price of this smallcap pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,678.60, which it had touched on February 6, 2025.

In the past one month, Wockhardt has outperformed the market by surging 47 per cent, as compared to 0.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, in the past year, the stock zoomed 206 per cent, as against 8 per cent gain in the benchmark index. The stock price of Wockhardt has skyrocketed 956 per cent from level of ₹171.45 on the BSE.

At 12:36 PM; the stock was quoting 16 per cent higher at ₹1,802.40, as against 0.33 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped three-fold. A combined 4.34 million shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held over 1 per cent holding in Wockhardt Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.84 million shares representing 1.75 per cent stake in Wockhardt at the end of March 31, 2025, the shareholding pattern data shows. ALSO READ: India's mcap rises $1 trn since March; leads gains in top 10 equity markets According to trendlyne.com, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holding stake in other notable stocks include Canara Bank, Escorts Kubota, Tata Motors, Titan Company and Nazara Technologies.

Strong FY25 results Wockhardt had reported a strong operational performance with 67 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹418 crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) compared to ₹251 crore in the previous year (FY24). Ebitda margin improved to 13.8 per cent, from 8.7 per cent. Revenue, however, grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,033 crore in FY25, compared to ₹2,879 crore in FY24. For FY25, the company said its net loss stood at ₹57 crore as compared to ₹472 crore in the year-ago period. Zaynich: Planned for filing in USA by August 2025 Following the completion of the Global, pivotal, registration-enabling, Phase III study in hospitalised complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) patients, Wockhardt’s Zaynich has demonstrated the highest-ever efficacy achieving a clinical cure rate of 96.8 per cent.

Wockhardt, while announcing Q4 results on May 29, 2025, said that this study is NDA-enabling, based on which marketing authorisation applications will be made to global health authorities including India, US, EMA and MHRA. For India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) filing for commercial approval was submitted on March 31, 2025. In parallel, preparations for the US New Drug Application (NDA) filings are progressing, marked by the successful completion of a pre-NDA meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Filing in the USA is expected by August 2025, the company said. Meanwhile, Wockhardt, which is all set to launch its new class of antibiotic Zaynich targeted at treating complicated gram-negative infections in India this year, estimates that the drug would have an addressable market of $7 billion in the US and Europe, besides a ₹17,000 crore opportunity in India, taking the total opportunity to $9 billion. The company is expecting to get a nod from the DCGI soon. It hopes for a launch in the second half of this financial year.

In an investor presentation, Wockhardt said that it had completed the pre-ANDA meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in May and is filing with the regulator in Q2FY26, expecting a potential launch in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27). It aims to file for approval in the European Union (EU) and emerging markets in H2FY26. Apart from Zaynich, Wockhardt is pinning its hopes on other drugs in its antibiotic portfolio (like Miqnaf or Nafithromycin), and its biotechnology portfolio including insulins. Miqnaf is targeting a ₹10,800 crore market opportunity in India with over 96 million potential prescriptions. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT