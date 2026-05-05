Investing in post office schemes? PAN now mandatory for transactions

Post office customers must now provide their Permanent Account Number (PAN) for various financial transactions under new Income Tax rules designed to tighten reporting and compliance. The move aligns small savings schemes with the formal banking system regarding documentation and traceability.
PAN now central to post office transactions
Under the revised framework, quoting PAN has become mandatory across several routine and high-value activities at post offices. These include:
Opening new accounts
Making deposits
Withdrawals
Investing in time deposits and other savings schemes
The tax department aims to create an audit trail for financial transactions and reduce the scope for tax evasion. For depositors, this marks a shift from the traditionally lighter documentation norms associated with post office savings products.
If a depositor does not have a PAN, they must now submit a declaration through Form 97. This form captures key transaction-level details such as:
Name and address
Nature of the transaction
Transaction amount
Supporting documents
This replaces the earlier Form 60, which served a similar purpose but with less structured reporting. The updated requirement indicates a push towards more granular data collection.
Documentation requirements for transactions without PAN will be stricter. Processing such transactions may take longer due to verification of additional details.
TDS exemption process gets streamlined
Another significant change is the consolidation of forms used to avoid tax deduction at source (TDS) on interest income.
Earlier, depositors used Form 15G (for individuals below 60) and Form 15H (for senior citizens) to declare that their total income was below the taxable limit. These have now been replaced by a single Form 121.
This new form simplifies compliance by:
Creating a unified declaration format
Standardising verification procedures
Reducing duplication across age categories
That said, filing Form 121 is not mandatory for everyone. It is only required if a depositor wants to avoid TDS and meets the eligibility criteria, primarily if their estimated tax liability for the financial year is nil.
Importantly, the declaration must be submitted separately for each financial year, consistent with earlier rules.
The Department of Posts has also laid down operational guidelines for handling these new forms:
Post offices will collect and verify Part A of Form 121