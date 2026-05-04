Gold bars, coins: Factor in premiums, making charges and GST costs

Indians bought 62 tonnes of gold bars and coins in the January-March quarter of 2026, far higher than the 20 tonnes of net demand for gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and close to the 66 tonnes of jewellery demand, according to the World Gold Council’s Demand Trends: India Focus report for the January-March quarter of 2026. These numbers show that many investors continue to favour physical gold, despite the availability of regulated, transparent, and easier-to-trade financial products.

Gold bars and coins remain deeply embedded in India’s saving culture. For many investors outside metros, physical ownership provides psychological comfort. “Physical gold resonates because it allows people to touch and feel and own a physical and tangible asset,” says Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director, Commtrendz Research.

“Families also regard it as a medium for the intergenerational transfer of wealth,” says Prashasta Seth, chief executive officer (CEO), Prudent Investment Managers.

Investors regard it as a store of value over the long term. “Gold has always been viewed as a hedge against inflation,” says Colin Shah, managing director, Kama Jewelry.

Physical gold also provides a sense of security. This is most apparent during uncertain times, such as demonetisation or periods of financial stress.

The appeal of gold bars and coins also stems from emotional value, traditions, and rituals. “Purchasing physical gold is regarded as auspicious during festivals,” says Ajay Suresh Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory. Many families buy gold on occasions such as Diwali and Akshay Tritiya.

Buyers also value the privacy they offer at the time of purchase. “They offer direct ownership, without having to go through intermediaries,” says Prasanna Pathak, deputy CEO, The Wealth Company. The purchase does not carry counterparty risk.

Even as an investment instrument, many investors prefer bars and coins over gold ETFs. “This is because many give higher weight to emotional value over pure investment efficiency,” says Kedia.

Recent strong returns from gold, which is up 59.2 per cent over the past year and has delivered 15.3 per cent annualised return over the past 25 years, have also led to high purchases of gold bars and coins.

Bars and coins are also useful for gifting and for obtaining emergency liquidity. They are more price-efficient than gold jewellery. “Jewellery has higher making charges, and there is a wider spread when sold in times of need,” says Thiagarajan.

Bars and coins have lower making charges than jewellery. Investors can get a higher resale value due to minimal deductions at the time of selling.

Bars and coins are usually available in 24-carat or 999 purity, unlike jewellery, which is often 22-carat or lower. They also offer flexibility, as owners can convert them into jewellery whenever required.

Costs erode returns