PAN rules explained: Here's when it's mandatory for your transactions
From opening bank accounts to buying property, here's where quoting PAN is compulsory under the current income tax rules
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Banking and financial access
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· Opening a bank account (excluding basic savings accounts and certain time deposits)
· Applying for a credit or debit card
· Opening a demat account
These are foundational financial activities, and PAN is now central to identity verification and tax tracking.
High-value cash transactions
PAN becomes mandatory when dealing in large cash amounts, including:
· Cash payments above Rs 50,000 at hotels or restaurants in a single bill
· Cash payments above Rs 50,000 for foreign travel or foreign currency purchase
· Cash deposits exceeding Rs 50,000 in a single day with banks or co-operative banks
This reflects the government’s continued focus on reducing large cash transactions and improving traceability.
Investments and financial products
If you are investing or parking money in financial instruments, PAN is required in the following cases:
· Investments above Rs 50,000 in mutual funds
· Purchase of bonds or debentures above Rs 50,000
· Purchase of RBI bonds above Rs 50,000
· Time deposits exceeding Rs 50,000 or aggregating to over Rs 5 lakh in a financial year
Even insurance is covered:
· Life insurance premium payments exceeding Rs 50,000 in a financial year
Prepaid instruments and banking instruments
· Payments exceeding Rs 50,000 annually for prepaid payment instruments such as wallets
· Cash payments above Rs 50,000 in a day for bank drafts, pay orders, or banker’s cheques
These rules ensure that even semi-digital financial flows are monitored.
Property and large asset transactions
PAN is mandatory in big-ticket purchases:
· Sale or purchase of immovable property above Rs 10 lakh (or higher stamp value)
· Purchase or sale of unlisted company shares above Rs 1 lakh per transaction
· Contracts for securities (other than shares) above Rs 1 lakh
Additionally:
· Purchase of goods or services exceeding Rs 2 lakh per transaction
This broad category ensures that luxury spending and high-value consumption are also tracked.
Vehicle purchases
· Purchase or sale of motor vehicles (excluding two-wheelers)
This brings automobiles firmly within the reporting net.
What if you don’t have a PAN?
The rules provide limited flexibility:
· Individuals without a PAN can submit Form 60, declaring that they do not have a PAN
· Minors can quote the PAN of their parent or guardian, provided they do not have taxable income
However, relying on Form 60 is not a long-term substitute. Frequent high-value transactions without PAN may attract scrutiny.
Why these rules matter for taxpayers
From a personal finance perspective, PAN is no longer just a tax filing tool — it is a financial identity anchor.
Key implications:
· Transaction acceptance: Many institutions will reject transactions outright if PAN is not provided
· Compliance tracking: Your financial footprint is increasingly mapped through PAN-linked data
· Risk of scrutiny: Mismatches between transactions and declared income can trigger notices
In effect, PAN enables the tax department to cross-reference spending, investments, and income declarations.
The compliance
For most individuals, especially salaried taxpayers and investors, these rules mean:
· Ensure your PAN is updated across all financial accounts
· Quote PAN consistently in high-value transactions
· Avoid splitting transactions artificially to bypass thresholds — such patterns are often flagged
As financial systems become more integrated, non-compliance is easier to detect.
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST