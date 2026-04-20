Quoting a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is no longer a formality in several high-value transactions but a regulatory requirement that can directly impact whether your financial activity is accepted or flagged.

The Income Tax Department has clarified, under Rule 114B of the Income-tax Rules, a detailed list of transactions where quoting a PAN is compulsory.

These rules are aimed at strengthening financial transparency and curbing tax evasion by creating an audit trail of high-value dealings.

Where quoting PAN is compulsory

According to the Income Tax Department, PAN must be furnished in a wide range of financial and high-value transactions. These include: