Jeevan Pramaan 2025: Key dates to submit digital life certificate this year

Pensioners across India need to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) -- Jeevan Pramaan -- every year to continue receiving their pension. The department of pension & pensioners’ welfare (DoPPW) has announced the fourth nationwide DLC campaign, scheduled from November 1 to 30, 2025, covering more than 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters.

Senior citizens aged 80 years and above are eligible to submit their life certificate from October 1, 2025, giving them an early window to avoid any last-minute rush.

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. It verifies the pensioner’s existence and ensures continuous pension credit into their bank account. However, it is not a one-time requirement; the certificate must be submitted every year.

How to submit the digital life certificate? Pensioners have multiple options for submitting their DLC: Online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal: Pensioners can log in with their Aadhaar number and biometrics to generate the certificate. Home visits by postmen or banks: For those unable to visit a centre, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and other pension disbursing banks conduct home visits. Doorstep banking: Select banks provide doorstep services for the elderly or sick. Designated officials: Pensioners can also submit the certificate in person to a recognised official. The submission process requires basic pensioner details, such as Aadhaar number, PPO number, bank account details, and pension sanctioning authority. If the pensioner had submitted a DLC in previous years, most information is auto-filled, making the process quicker.