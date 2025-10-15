'Wealth whispers': Corporate exec explains how Rs 100 SIP changed his life

Rishi Raj Arya, 39, is a general manager at a multinational company and he has invested in mutual funds , stocks, gold, and bank savings to secure his future.

Arya’s parents are retired government employees and they brought him up by saving and living within their means. His first investment was two systematic investment plans (SIPs) of Rs 100 — made during his MBA years starting 2007. He now has a diversified portfolio and manages the investments of more than 25 relatives and friends.

Arya, in an interview with Amit Kumar, spoke about his investments and how patience and discipline helped him in financial stability. Edited excerpts:

‘Live within your limits’ “It all began in 2007 when I left my hometown for Pune to pursue my MBA. I was 21, living on a fixed allowance from my parents, suddenly responsible for rent, food, travel and still wanting to have fun with friends,” said Arya. Life in a business school taught Arya “to plan, budget, and track every rupee”. “By the time I moved to Bangalore [Bengaluru] for my first job, saving before spending had become second nature. I didn’t have fancy goals back then just one rule, always be in control of your money.”

‘Wealth must not shout’ Arya’s parents told him that “wealth doesn’t shout; it whispers and grows slowly” and every rupee saved today ensures freedom tomorrow. “That mindset shaped my approach. I realised early on that patience and discipline were more valuable than chasing quick profits. Following someone else’s path might seem easier, but true success lies in walking your own,” he said. First investment In Arya’s second year of MBA in 2008, a friend who worked at ICICI Prudential convinced him to start two SIPs of Rs 100 each. The friend advised him to double the SIP every six months.

“I followed it diligently. Over three years, I had invested around Rs 56,000. By 2011, that had grown to Rs 89,000 and later to Rs 1.4 lakh even without adding fresh money. That was my first real taste of compounding.” “Later, a batch mate working at Axis Bank helped me build a structured investment plan. Since then, I’ve stayed consistent with SIPs and direct stock investments.” Habits that pay “I treat every expense as a cue to invest. If I spend Rs 5,000 on petrol, I buy Indian Oil stock worth the same amount the next day. Today, the dividends from those shares cover my annual fuel bills,” says Arya.

“I do something similar for electricity (REC shares) and groceries (weekly SIPs in ITC). For car servicing, I invest in liquid funds through SIPs. This habit means I’m always one step ahead of expenses.” “In 2023, I bought my Volkswagen car outright, no loan, just smart planning. I paid through my credit card, cleared the full amount before the due date, and earned reward points in the process. Small strategies like these make everyday money decisions more rewarding.” Patience really does pay My portfolio has grown through every market phase. Some long-term holdings like Bajaj Finance, Motherson Sumi, Radico, Mazagon Dock, and Gravita have given returns between 400 per cent and 4,600 per cent over 4–7 years.

“Investing has taught me that money isn’t about chasing wealth; it’s about understanding it. Reading books like Atomic Habits, The Psychology of Money, and Goodbye, Things has helped me simplify life and focus on long-term goals. Advice for beginners “Start early, even if it’s just Rs 100 a month. Think of it as a journey, like driving at night. You can only see a few feet ahead, but you keep moving because you trust the road will unfold.” “Stay patient, avoid shortcuts like F&O trading, and diversify. Knowledge is everywhere, you just need to tune in to the right frequency.”