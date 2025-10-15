No-GST rule fuels 2.5x jump in term plans,2.2x surge in health cover demand

The government’s decision to scrap the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health and term insurance has triggered a surge in policy purchases. Demand for term plans has increased 2.5 times and that for health insurance 2.2 times since the announcement in early September, according to Policybazaar, an online insurance marketplace.

Policybazaar said the data marks the highest traction it had recorded and surpasses pandemic-era peaks. Demand for insurance has remained steady weeks after the tax announcement, with health policy interest up 1.7 times and term cover enquiries up 1.8 times.

Insurance coverage

India’s insurance penetration is below global average, largely due to cost sensitivity and limited awareness. The GST waiver is expected to change that equation by reducing the entry cost for first-time buyers.

Sarbvir Singh, joint group chief executive officer of PB Fintech, said the zero per cent GST move has “converted latent demand into active interest”. The reform underlines the government’s message that “health and life insurance are essential products for the economy and now GST exempt.” Industry experts view this as a structural boost to financial protection. The removal of GST, which earlier added 18 per cent to premiums, makes basic risk cover more affordable for middle-income families. Who’s buying and why Policybazaar noted three broad consumer groups benefiting from the change: Active buyers: expanding their coverage while costs are low