Move over mansions: India's ₹10-mn club now want to live in branded homes

India’s wealthiest homebuyers are taking luxury real estate global — without leaving home. According to Knight Frank’s The Residence Report 2025, India now ranks 6th worldwide in live branded residence projects, contributing 4% of the global supply, and 10th in the global project pipeline, signaling a wave of branded luxury developments set to reshape the country’s premium housing market.

For investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), the rise of branded residences — projects developed in partnership with global hotel, automotive or fashion brands like Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, and Bentley — signals a new asset class that blends prestige, property appreciation, and lifestyle value.

India’s Wealth Surge Fuelling the Luxury Boom The report notes that in 2024, India counted 85,698 individuals worth over $10 million, or 3.7% of the world’s ultra-rich population. This growing affluent base is driving demand for globally branded residences that offer security, exclusivity, and a high-recognition nameplate in a market that’s rapidly maturing. “India’s branded residence sector is still young but growing fast,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India. “With nearly 86,000 ultra-rich individuals and a unique blend of international brand appeal and culturally nuanced design, India is becoming one of the fastest-growing frontiers for branded living.”

The concept — once limited to marquee addresses in Dubai, Miami, or London — is now being embraced by India’s top cities. Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune dominate the landscape, while Goa and Uttarakhand are fast emerging as lifestyle and second-home destinations. "Ranking 6th worldwide for live projects and backed by a fast-expanding wealth base of nearly 86,000 ultra-rich individuals, India represents one of the most significant pools of future demand for branded living. What makes the market unique is the way these residences blend international brand prestige with culturally nuanced design and services, appealing to buyers who seek exclusivity, security, and a truly global lifestyle," added Baijal.

Leading markets. Source: Knight Frank For this year’s Global Branded Residence Survey, Knight Frank assessed the portfolios of nearly 80 luxury brands, from established hotel groups such as Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton to newer entrants like Bentley and Aston Martin. More than 1,000 live and pipeline schemes were reviewed across 83 countries, revealing an increasingly diverse sector in sustained growth mode. For India’s HNIs, Branded Residences Offer More Than an Address From an investment standpoint, branded residences are emerging as a hybrid between luxury consumption and financial asset, offering stronger resale values, higher rental yields, and global recognition.

A 2024 Knight Frank analysis found that branded residences command premiums of 30–35% over comparable non-branded properties — a margin driven by superior design standards, hotel-style management, and long-term upkeep. For India’s HNIs and NRIs, this premium is increasingly justified by: Global Brand Assurance: Backed by hotel majors like Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, or Mandarin Oriental, offering consistent service and management quality. Stronger Resale Liquidity: Branded residences retain value better during downturns, with higher resale velocity in premium markets. Lifestyle ROI: Concierge services, curated amenities, and community exclusivity add intangible but powerful lifestyle value. Cross-border Familiarity: For globally mobile Indians, these brands provide a sense of trust and uniform standards across geographies.

Bengaluru, Goa and Uttarakhand: India’s Next Luxury Hotspots While Mumbai and NCR remain the traditional strongholds, Bengaluru has seen rising traction among tech entrepreneurs and startup founders seeking branded, high-amenity living. Goa and Uttarakhand are also becoming preferred second-home destinations for the ultra-rich, mirroring international patterns seen in southern Europe or the UAE. According to Knight Frank, India accounts for 4% of live global branded supply, outpacing peers like Thailand and Singapore in volume growth. This is notable given that the US still leads the global market, contributing 26% of all branded residential projects. Global Context: The Centre of Luxury Is Shifting East