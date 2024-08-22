Russia's new rule on temporary residency: Who qualifies and how to apply

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing foreign citizens and stateless individuals to apply for temporary residency in Russia. This new policy is seen as a response to the ongoing tensions with Western countries, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The decree is aimed at those who share what the Russian government describes as "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values." It offers a refuge for individuals who feel disillusioned with the policies of their own countries, particularly those influenced by Western neoliberal ideologies, the official statement read.

What are the key changes?

This new programme bypasses some of the usual bureaucratic hurdles. The decree removes the need for applicants to prove their knowledge of the Russian language, history, or laws. Additionally, it eliminates the traditional quotas that restrict the number of temporary residence permits issued.

Considering a move to Russia? Here's the cost of living

According to Numbeo.com, a user-generated platform that provides data on the cost of living, crime, healthcare, and quality of life across cities and countries worldwide, here’s what potential residents can expect:

Family of four: Estimated monthly costs are $1,758.3 (approx Rs 1,47,609) without rent.

Single person: Estimated monthly costs are $503.9 (approx Rs 42,302) without rent.

Comparison: The cost of living in Russia is on average 58.5% lower than in the United States.

Rent: On average, rent in Russia is 77.0% lower than in the United States.

How can you get a temporary residence visa?

Foreign citizens interested in moving to Russia (for reasons other than those mentioned in the latest decree) will need to apply for a residence permit. Russia offers two main types: temporary and permanent. The temporary residence permit is the first step toward obtaining permanent residency and, eventually, Russian citizenship.

Types of temporary residence available: Employment, study, family reunification, medical purposes.

Processing time: Approximately 20 days.

Validity period: 3 years.

Required documents:

Valid passport

Clean criminal record

Medical certificates

Negative HIV test

Permanent Residency

After holding a temporary residence permit for two years, applicants can seek permanent residency. Here’s what you need to know:

Validity: 5 years, with no limit on renewals.

Benefits: Permanent residents can work in Russia without needing additional permits and can travel without applying for new visas each time.

Required documents:

Valid passport

Proof of income and accommodation

Health insurance

Basic knowledge of the Russian language

Who can apply in 2024?

Russia has clear guidelines on who can apply for these residence permits. Under the Immigration Law, applicants generally need to prove their knowledge of Russian language, history, and laws. However, there are exceptions:

Exemptions:

Individuals under 18 or over 60

Foreign students enrolled in Russian institutions

Specialists in high-demand fields

Those with family ties to the former Soviet Union

What’s the next step?

If you're thinking of making Russia your new home, the first step is to apply for a temporary residence permit. This permit offers the same social rights as Russian citizens for three years, though it must be renewed annually. Bear in mind that you’ll need an exit and re-entry visa if you plan to leave and return to Russia during this period.

After two years of holding a temporary residence permit, you can apply for permanent residency, which could eventually lead to Russian citizenship. Permanent residents have more freedom, including the ability to work and travel without additional bureaucratic steps.