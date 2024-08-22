Buying a car? Check out list of best loan rates by different banks

Canara Bank offers an interest rate of 8.7 per cent to 12.7 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,307 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh for a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, with a maximum of Rs 2,500.

Punjab National Bank offers interest rates of 8.75 per cent to 10.6 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,319 and Rs 10,772 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount and ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

Bank of India offers an interest rate of 8.85 per cent to 10.85 per cent, translating to EMIs of between Rs 10,343 and Rs 10,834 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.25 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Indian Overseas Bank offers interest rates of 8.85 per cent to 12 per cent, translating to EMIs between Rs 10,343 and Rs 11,122 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is 0.5 per cent of the loan amount, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

Bank of Baroda offers an interest rate of 8.95 per cent to 12.7 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,367 and Rs 11,300 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to Rs 2,000.

State Bank of India offers an interest rate of 9.05 per cent to 10.1 per cent, resulting in EMIs between Rs 10,391 and Rs 10,648 for a loan amount of Rs 5 lakh over a tenure of five years. The processing fee is up to Rs 1,500.